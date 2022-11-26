How to Watch Clemson vs South Carolina Game Online for Free

It’s time for the 2022 Palmetto Bowl, as the No. 7 Clemson Tigers (10-1, 8-0 in the SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC) on Saturday afternoon. There will be no real affect on the standings, as Clemson has already clinched a spot in the ACC title game, and South Carolina is already bowl eligible, but the Tigers will need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Clemson vs South Carolina streaming live online:

Palmetto Bowl 2022 Preview

South Carolina handed the 9-2 Tennessee Volunteers a 63-38 beat down last week. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a career day, completing 30 of 37 passes for 438 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air. The Gamecocks are averaging 31.7 points a game on offense, and they’re on high from their high-flying effort last week. They have a real chance to play spoiler here.

“That was probably the best I’ve ever felt in a game. I felt unstoppable,” Rattler said after the win, via SEC Sports, adding: “This game and the next one could change the narrative of this program forever.”

On defense, South Carolina is giving up 27.3 points a game, but they played well against a potent Tennessee offense.”They took a lot of shots and guys made unbelievable plays, but he made some throws,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about Rattler’s performance, per Greenville Online. “It was like, ‘My guy is better than your guy’ and the quarterback put the ball on money.”

The Tigers enter this game winners of seven in a row, most recently taking down the Miami Hurricanes, 40-10, on November 19. Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei went 22-34 for 126 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, also leading the team and rushing with 89 yards while adding a score on the ground.

The Tigers also relied on a one-two punch at tight end. Jake Briningstool had three catches for 59 yards, while David Allen chipped in 34 yards on four catches and a score.

Clemson is scoring 34.7 points a game on offense, and it has been stout on defense all season, surrendering just 20.0 points a game. The Tigers’ defense is allowing just 320.8 yards per game, so rattler and company won’t have an easy time.

Both S.C. and Clemson enter this one with their respective confidence soaring, but some Clemson players hope S.C. comes in a little too confident.

“I love that they did that,” Briningstool said about the Gamecocks’ big win over Tennessee. “Them coming in here hot, with a sense of arrogance, is perfect for us.”