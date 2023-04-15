How to Watch Clemson Football Spring Game 2023

The Clemson Tigers will hold their annual Orange and White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Clemson Spring Game:

Every game that is on ACC Network Extra (which is different from the regular ACC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ includes dozens of live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Clemson Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Clemson Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Clemson Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network and ACC Network Extra, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Clemson Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Clemson Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Clemson Spring Game 2023 Preview

Clemson finished with an overall record of 11-3 last season, going 8-0 in ACC play. The Tigers put up 33.2 points a game on offense in 2022, and they gave up 20.9 points a game.

The Tigers have a new offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley, and the spring game will give fans the first opportunity to see what Riley has up his sleeve.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik is the team’s likely starter, but freshman Chris Vizzina has also been making jaws drop this spring, so he’ll be one to watch in the game, as well.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney says he hopes the team’s fans treat this scrimmage as if it were a real game, and this year, things will be a bit different. The squad will be divided up into two teams: One will feature Clemson’s first-team offense and second-team defense, while the other will consist of Clemson’s second-team offense and first-team defense.

“It’s not the NFL where you get to go play three preseason games and kind of create that,” Swinney said. “It’s great when we have a few people out here, but the spring game, it’s different. It’s like a game. And when we show up, it just creates another level of preparation and the opportunity to really have some preparation that you just don’t get in a normal scrimmage or a normal practice.”

Swinney has also been pleased with what he has seen from his new OC. “Coach Riley’s done a great job,” Swinney said. “Offensively, we’ve got a lot in. We’ve actually been able to get a lot done. Probably the biggest thing, procedurally, we’ve really been clean… I’d say we’re ahead of where I thought we’d be at this point

Two wide receivers, Beaux Collins (shoulder) and Adam Randall (knee) won’t play in the spring game due to injuries.

Here’s a look at Clemson’s schedule for the upcoming season: