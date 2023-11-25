Clemson vs USC Live Stream: How to Watch Palmetto Bowl 2023

The Clemson Tigers (7-4) will head to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) on Saturday, November 25.

The game will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Palmetto Bowl 2023 Preview

The Tigers are coming off a huge win over Drake Maye and the North Carolina Tar Heels last weekend. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik went 21-32 for 219 yards passing and a touchdown. Klubnik also rushed for 44 yards and a score in the victory.

Defensively, the Tigers tormented the Tar Heels, forcing three turnovers and holding them to just 4-of-14 on third down. On the injury front, Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins is still out due to injury, which is a huge loss, as he’s the team’s top wideout (503 yards, three touchdowns).

The Tigers are scoring 30.4 points per game on offense, while allowing 21.1 points per contest on the defensive side.

On the other side, South Carolina is fresh from a 17-14 win over Kentucky last week. Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler completed 19 of 27 passes for 207 yards and two TDs, also rushing for 24 yards. USC wideout Xavier Legette hauled in both of those two TD passes, adding 94 yards on six catches.

The Gamecocks are averaging 27.7 points and 380.73 yards per game on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, USC is giving up 27.3 points and over 402 total yards per contest.

Clemson leads the all-time series, 72-43-4. When these two teams met last season, the Gamecocks eked out a win over the Tigers, 31-30. We’ll see if they have another instant classic in them this year.

Palmetto Bowl 2023: What They’re Saying

“It will be a big challenge for us. They have our full respect. Going to be a great game out there and know it will be a great environment. Two fanbases that love what this weekend is about. Certainly, we need our fans to make this an unbelievable advantage for us being at home. That is a tough place to play up there. We saw that last year going up on the road and going down 14-0 early. Their crowd was a factor and we need our crowd to really, really be a factor this Saturday night.” — South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.

“This is a week we all look forward to. Rivalry week all across the country. If you’re a college football fan, this is always a special week. Truly the whole week. It’s always something [that’s] fun to be a part of and something I certainly appreciate and don’t take for granted, and I’ve been a part of a lot of these. I guess this is my 20th one of these and [was a part of] 13 Alabama, Auburn games. So, you know, a lot of fun to be a part of. You know, games like this that really matter to so many people.” — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.