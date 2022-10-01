NC State vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

In what is arguably the most anticipated game of the weekend, No. 10 NC State heads to Memorial Stadium for a massive showdown against a No. 5 Clemson side that is seeking revenge for last year’s upset loss in Raleigh.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch NC State vs Clemson streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch NC State vs Clemson live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch NC State vs Clemson live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch NC State vs Clemson live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch NC State vs Clemson live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in a few markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch NC State vs Clemson live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials if you don’t have that.

NC State vs Clemson Preview

Clemson is coming off of a thrilling 51-45 overtime win on the road at Wake Forest last week. NC State had a much easier time as they blasted UConn 41-10 last Saturday.

The Wolfpack has been tested a couple of times this season as they beat East Carolina 21-20 in the opener and beat Texas Tech a couple of weeks ago 27-14.

While the NC State offense hasn’t put up the points that some expected this season they have averaged 411 yards per game. The Wolfpack have averaged 36 points per game, but in their two toughest games they’ve averaged just 24 points.

Devin Leary has led the way for the NC State offense passing for 890 yards along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Thayer Thomas has been the top target with 15 receptions for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, the Wolfpack has rushed for 630 yards this season while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. The teams leading rusher has been sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye with 252 yards and three touchdowns.

The NC State defense has played pretty well this season allowing just 19.25 points per game. The unit has recorded just seven sacks so far this season, but they have forced nine turnovers.

The Clemson offense has put up points this season as they’ve averaged 43.75 points per game. The Tigers offense has also averaged 458.5 yards per game.

DJ Uiagalelei has put up 1,202 total yards of offense with 11 total touchdowns and one interception. Beaux Collins has been the top receiver with 13 receptions for 218 yards and four touchdowns.

Clemson also has four other receivers with over 100 yards receiving so far this season. The Tigers’ top offense weapon though has been running back Will Shipley who has rushed for 353 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

On defense Clemson has allowed 21.75 points per game so far this season. The unit has also recorded eight sacks and forced seven turnovers.

This game will be NC State’s biggest test of the season and it will be the second test in a row for Clemson. With both offenses putting up big numbers so far this season, the Tigers could be in for their second shootout in a row.