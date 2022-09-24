Clemson vs Wake Forest Football Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Week 4 of the college football slate has arrived, which means more conference games this weekend. One of the biggest showdowns on the slate features fifth-ranked Clemson on the road against No. 21 Wake Forest in a huge ACC tilt.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Clemson vs Wake Forest streaming live online:

Clemson vs Wake Forest Preview

This game is easily the biggest game of the ACC season so far and could go a long way to shaping the conference standings. Both teams are 3-0 so far, with Clemson already 1-0 in conference play.

It’s no secret that the Tigers have been led by their defense so far this season. Clemson has held opponents to 14 points and just under 313 yards per game.

Clemson has also done a good job taking the ball away, forcing seven turnovers so far this season. The Tigers would like to see a little more pass rush as they’ve recorded five sacks so far.

On offense, the Tigers have struggled at times, but despite that their still averaging 41.33 points and 425 yards per game. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has led the way with 779 yards of total offense and six total touchdowns.

Clemson has also gotten a big contribution from Will Shipley with 249 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Beaux Collins has also been a key weapon with nine catches for 158 yards and three touchdowns.

For Wake Forest, the offense has led the way so far this season as they’ve averaged 42 points and 434.33 yards per game. After missing the first game quarterback Sam Hartman has come back strong passing for 625 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

A.T. Perry has been the team’s leading receiver with 12 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown. However, the offense has also gotten contributions from several others including Donavon Greene, Taylor Morin, and Jahmal Banks.

The running game has been more of a by-committee approach with Christian Turner leading the way with 149 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense Wake has had their struggles so far this season. The Deacs have allowed 23.67 points per game and just allowed 36 to Liberty last Saturday.

While Wake has given up some points the defense has played well in other areas. The pass rush has been effective recording nine sacks so far. They’ve also been able to take the ball away as they’ve done so eight times this season.

This game will likely be determined by which defense plays best. Both teams can score, but whoever gets the most stops will win the game.