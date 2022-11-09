CMA Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Honoring the best in country music from the past year, the 2022 Country Music Association Awards are airing live on Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

2022 Country Music Association Awards Preview

Hosted by country artist Luke Bryan and Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards are airing live on November 9 to honor the best in the past year in country music.

Lainey Wilson leads all nominees with six, followed by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shan McAnally with five each, Cody Johnson and Josh OSborne with four each, and Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Midland and Carrie Underwood with three apiece. Lambert is the most nominated female artist ever with 61 nominations.

The nominees for the major awards are as follows:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots”

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know”

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave”

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (feat. Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (feat. Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (feat. Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

The 2022 CMA Awards air live on Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.