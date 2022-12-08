CMA Country Christmas 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

You know it’s officially the holiday season when the brightest stars of country music come out to deck the halls on the annual CMA Country Christmas special. The 2022 broadcast airs Thursday, December 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Returning for its 13th year, CMA Country Christmas brings together the hottest country stars to celebrate the holiday season with performances of all your favorite Christmas classics. Carly Pearce returns as the host for the second year in a row. Pearce will also perform alongside other country artists Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pearce, Molly Tuttle, and The War And Treaty.

The ABC press release teases:

CMA Country Christmas brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics.

The 13th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season.

The song list includes:

Host Carly Pearce singing “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man With the Bag”

Steven Curtis Chapman singing “Precious Promise”

Dan + Shay singing “Officially Christmas” and “Holiday Party”

Scotty McCreery singing “Holly Jolly Christmas”

Maren Morris singing “Merry Christmas, Baby”

Old Dominion singing “What Christmas Means to Me”

Molly Tuttle and Pearce singing a Bluegrass medley of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Christmas Time’s A-Comin’”

The War and Treaty singing “O Holy Night”

In 2021, Pearce co-hosted with Gabby Barrett and she told 93.3 Today’s Best Country in an interview ahead of the 2022 broadcast that she’s ready to step out on her own and fly solo.

“I feel like last year was so helpful for me to kind of get my bearings of what it even is like to host something that big. Having Gabby Barrett there with me, we kinda were learning together. And so I feel really ready to be able to step out on my own and do this,” said Pearce, adding that she’s excited to show off her personality to viewers who may not know her very well.

“Maybe they know my music but they don’t know me as a person. They can get to know me a little bit better,” said Pearce.

The 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration airs Thursday, December 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. It will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, December 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.