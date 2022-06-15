How to Watch Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton CMT Crossroads Online

The latest “CMT Crossroads” episode features the Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton. It premieres premieres Wednesday, June 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

‘CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton’ Preview

Mickey Guyton has been taking country music by storm in the past couple of years and now she is headlining her own “CMT Crossroads” special alongside “pschedelic-soul duo” the Black Pumas, according to the CMT press release.

It continues:

On the heels of an unforgettable world-premiere collaboration of “Colors” at this year’s “2022 CMT Music Awards,” the threesome again reunite for an incredible night of high-energy performances and stripped back, soulful renditions of each other’s greatest hits, including Black Pumas’ “Fire” and “Confines” and Guyton’s “Black Like Me” and “Better than You Left Me.” The result is an effortless blend of retro-funk and powerhouse vocals with stirring performances interspersed alongside sit down conversations with the artists touching on the power of music in their lives, their shared journeys in the industry and song-writing processes. This marks Black Pumas first appearance on the celebrated CMT stage; Guyton returns for her second Crossroads after last appearing on “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” alongside fellow female powerhouses Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark and Carly Pearce.

“It was a pleasure to collaborate with Mickey Guyton for CMT Crossroads. Hearing her voice on our song “Fire” was really incredible, she added so much of her own style to it in a way that still felt familiar to the song. We’re excited for everyone to see all of our performances together,” said the Black Pumas in a statement.

Guyton added, “We are huge Black Pumas fans in my house, so I was so excited to do this CMT Crossroads! Eric and Adrian are just incredible and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did.”

“CMT Crossroads” first premiered in 2002 and has featured such legendary musical matchups as Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams, Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Bon Jovi and Sugarland; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Mumford & Sons and Emmylou Harris; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, and most recently, “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” featuring Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce & Mickey Guyton in April 2022.

“CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton” premieres Wednesday, June 15 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CMT.