CMT Music Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Celebrating the best in country music from the past year with fan-voted awards, the 2023 CMT Music Awards are airing live on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

CMT Awards 2023 Preview

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2023 CMT Awards are honoring the best and brightest in country music as voted on by the fans. Lainey Wilson leads all nominees with four, followed by Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, and Jelly Roll with three apiece.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire At Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.