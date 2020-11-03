How to Watch Stephen Colbert Election Special 2020 Online

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is once again doing an election night special for Showtime. For 2020, the special is titled Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 and it airs Tuesday, November 3 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how you can watch the 2020 Colbert election special streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch 2020 Colbert election special live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch 2020 Colbert election special live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch 2020 Colbert election special live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch 2020 Colbert election special live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Stephen Colbert’s 2020 Election Night Special Preview

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020 Official Teaser | SHOWTIMEEmmy and Peabody Award-winning late night host Stephen Colbert will return to SHOWTIME to host another live election night special. STEPHEN COLBERT’S ELECTION NIGHT 2020: DEMOCRACY’S LAST STAND: BUILDING BACK AMERICA GREAT AGAIN BETTER 2020. Airing Tuesday, November 3 at 11 p.m. ET, the one-hour special will feature the celebrated host of The Late Show… 2020-10-19T13:00:22Z

The Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning late-night host Stephen Colbert returns to Showtime for a live one-hour election night special airing Tuesday, November 3 at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 will feature Colbert reacting in real-time to election results as the state-by-state returns come in. Guests will include Charlamagne Tha God and hosts Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon of The Circus.

“It’s going to be a great night although my therapist has reminded me America has to WANT to change,” said Colbert in a press release.

This Week on Tooning Out The News | Trailer (10/30/20)This week on Tooning Out The News, the Election 2020 super panel covers the final week of campaigning before the election with guests John Harris, Cori Bush, Larry Sabato, and Baratunde Thurston. Watch the full episode on CBS All Access. #TOTN #TooningOut 2020-10-30T20:04:32Z

Airing live from Colbert’s virtual underground political bunker, the election night special will be broadcast without a studio audience, due to COVID protocols. This special will mark the second time The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Showtime have partnered to bring this unique election coverage. The first special aired on November 8, 2016. The special is produced by the same team responsible for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.

Also, ahead of the Showtime special, there is a day-long digital event called A Late Show’s Pre-Show: Hoping For the Best…. It will be broadcast on the Late Show’s Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels throughout the day on November 3, featuring stress-eating cooking segments with chefs David Chang and Marcus Samuelsson, Election Day-themed cocktails courtesy of mixologists J.M. Hirsch and Abigail Gullo, fan check-ins and more.

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 airs live Tuesday, November 3 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

READ NEXT: Survivor Contestants Who Have Died