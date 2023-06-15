College World Series 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023 Men’s College World Series kicks off on Friday, June 16.

The games will all be televised on ESPN or ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of every game on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 College World Series:

Men’s College World Series 2023 Preview

The 2023 Men’s NCAA baseball tournament is down to its final eight teams — LSU, Florida, Virginia, Wake Forest, Stanford, Tennessee, TCU and Oral Roberts. Those eight teams now play in the College World Series, a double-elimination tournament held annually in Omaha, Nebraska, that could go as long as 17 games. The tournament starts on June 16 and runs through June 25 or 26, depending on if the finals go to three games.

The top half of the bracket sees TCU face off with Oral Roberts and Virginia take on Florida on Friday, June 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern time. The winners of those two games and the losers of those two games then play each other on Sunday, June 18, also at 2 pm (the two losing teams) and 7 pm Eastern (the two winning teams).

The bottom half of the bracket sees Stanford take on Wake Forest and Tennessee face off with LSU on Saturday, June 17, also at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern time, followed by the two losing teams playing Monday, June 19 at 2 p.m. and the two winning teams playing Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

In a pre-tournament press conference, LSU head coach Jay Johnson said that he has been an LSU Tigers fan since he was a kid because of what their former coach Skip Bertman did at LSU and he’s so honored to be taking them to the college world series. He also said it started right after his former team, the Arizona Wildcats, were eliminated from the 2021 College World Series on a tough loss.

“It means a lot [to be here]. It started right after the heartbreak of losing in the College World Series. The opening game in 2021 … we played great that night, it was a tough loss in extra innings and then we got elimianted by Stanford and then [LSU] approached me and said, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ Probably wouldn’t have gone anywhere else, but the gentleman sitting back there, Coach Bertman, made this the place.

He continued, “I thought, ‘Wow, this is a once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-career opportunity and dream come true, to be a part of this with all those great players … all the great assistant coaches.’ I mean, I grew up, I’m 12 years old, I had an LSU baseball cap on in northern California. Watching the purple jerseys run around Omaha all the time, so to get to coach this team in the College World Series, I have a hard time putting that into words, but it’s pretty special.”

The 2023 Men’s College World Series airs from June 16 to June 26 across the ESPN family of networks.