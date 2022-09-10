Colorado vs Air Force Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

After getting blown out at home against TCU in Week 1, things don’t get much easier for Colorado this weekend when they take on in-state foe Air Force, who are fresh off a dominant performance in which they ran for nearly 600 total yards.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Colorado vs Air Force streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan).

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Colorado vs Air Force live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Colorado vs Air Force live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Colorado vs Air Force live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Colorado vs Air Force live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Colorado vs Air Force live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Colorado vs Air Force Preview

The University of Colorado lost their first game of the season in week one, while Air Force won theirs and is now favored against the Buffaloes by 17.5 points.

Ahead of the game, Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun told Yahoo Sports that there is “so much mutual respect” between their two schools.

“There’s just so much mutual respect,” Calhoun said. “You think about our flagship university in our state being an AAU school (in a) phenomenal town. The commitment they’ve made in terms of the athletic department, especially to football, that makes you proud to live in this state for their dedication, it really does. And then you bring in the history; I think in the last 40 years, there’s only been about six, seven schools that have played for back-to-back national championships and Colorado is one of them. That’s pretty awesome… If my son or daughter went to school there, I’d be proud.”

He previously told the Atlantic that this was a starting-over year for the Air Force.

“We’re going to begin all over,” Calhoun said. “Being at an academy, playing in a major conference, there’s no such thing as sustainability. Really, you go into this year with zero expectations. … It’s a completely different roadmap that’s needed,” he said. “You realize you’re living off points in space rather than being cyclical. It’s moment by moment, because you’re dealing with some really unique circumstances that are a part of college athletics, especially playing in a major conference.”

In his own press conference, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell said that they have a plan and safety Camby Goff added that this is “really just the next game” (via CBS Sports).

“We do have a plan,” Dorrell said. “We talked about and worked through it. We will not discuss that plan today with you guys but we do have a plan moving forward.”

“I would just say it’s really just the next game — the next game’s most important,” sadded Goff. “That’s what it means to us. They’re a good team. We know about them. … But we’ll just prepare for the next game.”