Colts vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The AFC East champion Buffalo Bills will welcome a stingy Indianapolis Colts squad for a Wild Card matchup on Sunday at Bills Stadium.

Colts vs Bills Preview

The Buffalo Bills finished the regular season 13-3, capturing their first AFC East crown in 25 years. But the Bills know it will be all for nothing if they can’t overcome the Colts in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Quarterback Josh Allen was the catalyst during the historic season, passing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. He added eight more touchdowns on the ground and took care of the ball, tossing just 10 interceptions.

“We’re not trying to let anybody down and we’re here, we have a purpose and I think coach [Sean] McDermott has been doing a good job of preaching that purpose to us when we’re on the field,” Allen said. “We know how much this means to the city of Buffalo and the fans here and the alum that have played here. It’s a special place to play football but at the end of the day we’re on the field just playing for each other.”

The Bills offense was the second-highest scoring in the league, just behind the Packers with 31.3 points per game. A big addition that helped Buffalo was Stefon Diggs, who came over in an offseason trade from Minnesota. Diggs led the league in receiving with 1,535 yards.

“You get a new season, a new opportunity that we earned as a team,” Diggs said this week. “Throughout this season we had our ups, and we had our downs. It seemed like we grew throughout this year, we got better throughout this year, especially through our downs and with our losses. We are learning a lot from them and we’re growing from them. I feel like we can carry that into the postseason as we are here now blessed with the opportunity to do something special. And it all starts with trying to win our first opportunity. The Colts have a great team, one of the more balanced teams in the NFL kind of similar to us. So, definitely gonna be a challenge for us and something that we look forward to.”

The Colts have had an up-and-down campaign, but were able to punch their playoff ticket with an 11-5 record, winning six of their last eight.

A big storyline for Indianapolis is 39-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers, a possible Hall of Famer down the road that still has the Super Bowl gap on his resume.

“I don’t carry that with me day to day, that. Man, played 16 years and never been a part of a championship,'” Rivers said. “Shoot, it’s a new beginning every day, and excited for each challenge and opportunity.”

Home field advantages have been mostly nullified this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Bills will have 6,700 of their faithful on hand for the playoff matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Colts: OUT: T Will Holden (ankle), CB Rock Ya-Sin (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DT DeForest Buckner (ankle)

Bills: QUESTIONABLE: WR Cole Beasley (knee), WR Stefon Diggs (oblique)

BETTING LINE

Line: Bills -6.5

Total: 51.5 points