Colts vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Josh Allen will sit for the Buffalo Bills, but the Indianapolis Colts will field starters in the teams’ Saturday, August 13, preseason opener.

The game (4 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: FOX (WXIN-59) in Indianapolis, CBS (WIVB-4) in Buffalo, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Colts vs Bills:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW, MyTV (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Pro” bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This option is just for those who live in Buffalo, Rochester or anywhere the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, Fox (both live in select markets), NFL Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here. NFL Network is not included, so this is an in-market option only

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW and MyTV (all live in most markets) are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

This option is just for those who live in Buffalo, Rochester or anywhere the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Colts vs Bills live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Colts vs Bills Preview

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen won’t play in Saturday’s preseason opener, but the Indianapolis Colts will field starters. That includes new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

“Play maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said via Colts.com. “We’ll just take it as the flow of the game.”

Ryan joined the Colts via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The Colts also added backup quarterback Nick Foles in the offseason. Both quarterbacks have led teams to the Super Bowl — where the Colts haven’t gone since the Peyton Manning era.

“I like to think of it that sometimes there are backups that can come in and manage a game and squeak out a win or two, and there are some that can throw for 500 yards and win a game. That’s what Nick has proven he can do,” Reich said via The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz. “He can win a shootout. He can win the shootout and he can win a close game, make the key plays in a close game. I just think he adds good depth and now you’ve got two experienced guys. We’re incredibly fortunate.”

Buffalo likewise has a backup with big playoff experience in Case Keenum. He helped the Minnesota Vikings reach the 2018 NFC Championship game and notably orchestrated the “Minneapolis Miracle” play, which went to the then-Vikings receiver and current Bills star Stefon Diggs.

“I mean he’s Stef. He’s still my guy,” Keenum said via BuffaloBills.com. “We had such a cool time in Minnesota, but to see him, the growth he’s had, on and off the field, as a leader, as a person, it’s really cool to see. I mean he’s big time, and he’s doing all the right things on and off the field, so I’m proud of him and excited to play with him again.”

Buffalo has a strong receiver depth after Diggs with Jamison Crowder, Gabe Davis, and Isaiah McKenzie. Rookie Khalil Shakir, a fifth-round pick, will get to show Bills coaches what he can do against the Colts.

Indianapolis has good receiver depth with Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell. Rookie Alec Pierce, the 53rd pick in the draft, has impressed thus far.

“Very mature and very smart and a great work ethic, so that’s a good combination,” Reich said of Pierce per Sports Illustrated’s Horseshoe Huddle. “You guys know we really like smart receivers and smart skill guys because we are going to move everybody around and we want to be multiple, and we just can’t have any weak links. So, he is really smart. Our group as a whole is really smart… We want guys with a lot of skill, speed, strength and big size, but you’ve got to be smart.”