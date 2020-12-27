How to Watch Colts vs Steelers Without Cable

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss as they host the streaking Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets.

Colts vs Steelers Preview

The Steelers were the final undefeated team in the NFL at 11-0, but nothing has gone right for Pittsburgh the last three weeks. The new low-point for the AFC North leaders was a 27-17 loss to the Bengals in primetime on Monday Night Football. The Steelers were more than a two-touchdown favorite for the game.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has not been great the last few weeks, but the 17-year vet is still the leader of the Steelers. He called a players-only meeting thing week to try and get things on track.

“We’re getting ready to go into the playoffs,” Roethlisberger said. “I had the guys raise their hands. ‘Who has played in a playoff game and who hasn’t?’ Over half the guys haven’t played in a playoff game. It’s important that veteran guys communicate what it’s like. I wanted to reiterate how important this time of the year is. The playoffs are not guaranteed to anyone. It wasn’t a players-only panic meeting. It was meeting we felt was necessary going into the postseason.”

Roethlisberger completed just 7 of 16 attempts for 19 yards and an interception in the first half against the Bengals and wasn’t able to engineer a late comeback. He didn’t shy away from putting some blame on himself this week.

“I don’t blame them,” he said. “When you play like poo, you should get talked about like that. I need to play better. If I’m not giving them a reason to talk good, then I’m giving them a reason to talk bad. That’s all on me. I need to play better.

“Truthfully, at the end of the day, that’s my determining factor if I play well or not, is are we winning the football game? That’s all that matters to me. Am I not completing enough passes, am I getting us in the right play call? There’s a myriad of issues, in my opinion, that aren’t helping us win the game and it can be something different all the time.”

The Colts are going the other direction, winning five of their last six. Every win is needed as the team is in a heating race for the AFC South title, currently tied with the Titans at 10-4.

“The way we get to where we want to go to is by worrying about the Pittsburgh Steelers, by worrying about what we’re going to do tomorrow when we watch the film, and how we’re going to practice on Wednesday, how we’re going to learn to play better fundamental football and play as a team, do the little things right,” Reich said.

Pittsburgh is a 2-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 43 points.