How to Watch Colts vs Titans Game Online

For the second time in less than a month, the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans meet in an AFC South showdown on Sunday, October 23.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Colts vs Titans streaming live online today:

Colts vs Titans Preview

Familiar foes meet when the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) meet on Sunday in Nashville.

Tennessee beat the Colts 24-17 in their first meeting of the season less than a month ago on October 2. Titans running back Derrick Henry had his way in that one with 22 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Indianapolis couldn’t get going soon enough as the Titans built a 14-0 first quarter lead behind Henry’s touchdown and quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods. The Colts played catch up the rest of the day, but the Titans kept it a two-score margin, throughout the first half, including a 24-3 lead on Tannehill’s second touchdown pass.

While the Colts brought the game within a score during the third quarter when quarterback Matt Ryan hit Mo Alie-Cox for a 7-yard touchdown pass, the Colts never scored again. Neither did the Titans, as the game turned into a defensive battle for the final quarter and a half.

Now, the Colts look to extend a two-game winning streak when facing the Titans in Sunday’s rematch. The Colts edged the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27 last week when Ryan connected with Alec Pierce for a 32-yard game-winning touchdown with 17 seconds left.

Ryan had a monster game with 42-58 passing for 389 yards and three touchdowns. It marked a total bounce back from a subpar performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 for a 12-9 win. Ryan mustered 26-41 passing for 251 yards and two interceptions.

A longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Ryan came to the Colts via a trade with the idea that he could restore the team’s passing game that struggled at times last year. More weight fell on Ryan’s shoulders this season with the injury to star running back Jonathan Taylor, whom the Titans notably shut down last time. The Titans limited him to 42 yards on 20 carries.

In other words, Ryan had to win the first time without much from Taylor. The star running back’s return could still make a difference on Sunday, but Ryan and the Colts can carry over their new-found confidence in the passing attack, too.

It will take a solid game all the way around for the Colts in facing a Titans team that’s won three-straight. The Titans opened the season with back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills before reeling off three straight.

Tennessee managed one-score wins in all three of those games. That includes an October 9 win over the Washington Commanders, 21-17. Henry scored two touchdowns in that game, including a game-winner in the final two minutes.

The Titans’ defense has been consistent of late, holding teams to 22 or fewer points since Week 3. Only one team, the Bills, scored more than 22 points against the Titans defense this season.

Indianapolis likewise has been tough on defense, giving up more than 24 points only once, which came in last week’s win over the Jaguars.