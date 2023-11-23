Commanders vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the Washington Commanders (4-7) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thanksgiving day.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Commanders vs Cowboys Live Stream Guide

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Commanders vs Cowboys live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Commanders vs Cowboys live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Commanders vs Cowboys live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Commanders vs Cowboys live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Commanders vs Cowboys live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Commanders vs Cowboys Preview

The Cowboys are fresh from a 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott went 25-of-38 for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, while running back Tony Pollard added 61 yards and a score on the ground.

On defense, Dallas was dominant again, giving up just 187 total yards and allowing 3.2 yards per play. Per Dallas’s media site, the Cowboys have not allowed a 100-yard rusher, a 100-yard receiver or a 300-yard passer yet this season. The last time that happened was back in 1990, when the Miami Dolphins did it.

On the other side, the Commanders are fresh from their second straight defeat, falling to the New York Giants, 31-19, last week. Washington quarterback Sam Howell didn’t have his best game, going 31-45 for 255 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in the loss.

After holding the Giants to 14 points over the first three quarters, the Commanders’ defense gave up 17 points to New York in the game’s final 15 minutes.

Dallas leads the all-time series against Washington, 76-46-2. The Cowboys have won three of their last four games against the Commanders. Over his career, Prescott has a 9-2 record against Washington.

On Thanksgiving, Dallas is 32-22-1. The Cowboys have faced the Commanders more than any other team on Thanksgiving. The longtime rivals have clashed 10 times, with Dallas getting the better of Washington in eight of those matchups.

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will serve as analysts during the broadcast.

Cowboys vs Commanders: What They’re Saying

Different thought process as far as I’m concerned in my messaging with the players, hopefully it’s the right one. … They really seemed focused and brought some energy. They seem to be in a good place right now. I think the biggest thing more than anything else is this is a divisional game and it’s against probably our archrival. So, it’s a different kind of messaging, it’s a different kind of outlook and approach, more so than anything else.” — Washington head coach Ron Rivera on prepping his team to play Dallas.

“Focus will be high. Damn sure from my part. I know, the rest of the guys, that will be my job as a leader is making sure guys understand that. Take care of business on Thanksgiving and then we can enjoy our holidays the right way.” — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on playing against Washington.