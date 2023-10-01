How to Watch Commanders vs Eagles Live Stream for Free

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) will host the Washington Commanders (2-1) on Sunday October 1 at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC East showdown.

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Commanders vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Commanders vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Commanders vs Eagles live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Commanders vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Commanders vs Eagles Preview

The Eagles are fresh from a 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Jalen Hurts went 23-37 for 277 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, also rushing for a score. Running back D’Andre Swift had his second straight game rushing for over 100 yards, finishing with 130 yards on 16 carries (that’s a whopping 8.1 yards per carry).

On defense, Philadelphia held the Bucs to 174 total yards of offense, with just 41 yards courtesy of the ground game. Rookie interior defender Jalen Carter has been a force through three games, and he could be a big problem for the Commanders if they don’t account for him. Still, the undefeated Eagles say they’re nowhere near their full potential yet.

“It’s a growth process. We’re not a final product yet,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Everybody wants us to be a final product now, but it’s a growth. You want to grow every day, so we’re not going to be playing our best football until we get going into the season. We still [have] things to work on, and we still [have] growth to do. If you’re truly in the mindset of getting better every day — if you’re truly in that mindset of getting better every day, which I know that we are on this team, you’re going to continue to rise. You’re going to keep getting better.”

On the other side, Washington is coming off its first loss of the season, a 37-3 dismantling courtesy of the Buffalo Bills. Commanders QB Sam Howell had a rough outing, completing 19-of-29 passes for 170 yards and four interceptions. He was also sacked nine times. Running back Brian Johnson Jr. had a solid game, rushing 10 times for 70 yards, but he didn’t have enough touches.

On defense, Washington couldn’t do much to stop Bills QB Josh Allen, failing to sack him once.

“There’s so many things that we’ve tried to put into play,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said about his young team. “We revamped our offensive line. We’ve got a young quarterback, we’ve got a new coordinator. There’s a lot that’s going through right now that we’ve got to deal with and work on. But again, we’re going to go out, and we’re going to show up every Sunday. We’re going to play our butts off.”

On the injury front, the Eagles will be without safety Sydney Brown (hamstring) and wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring), while safety Justin Evans (neck) is questionable. For the Commanders, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. will miss the game due to illness, and safety Percy Butler is questionable with a foot injury.

Broadcasters slated to call the game include Joe Davis, former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl “Moose” Johnston and Pam Oliver, who will report from the sidelines.