Cowboys vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

A great deal is on the line for both teams when the Dallas Cowboys (6-9) take on the New York Giants (5-10) at MetLife Stadium Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets.

Cowboys vs Giants Preview

This will be a huge game for both teams, with playoff implications to boot. If New York wins here and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Football Team, the Giants will clinch the NFC East along with a playoff berth. If Dallas emerges victorious, it will also need a loss courtesy of the WFT to win the East and make the playoffs. While the division is Washington’s to lose, this matchup still promises to be a fascinating one.

The Cowboys have won three straight, with their most recent win coming over the Philadelphia Eagles, 37-17, last week. Quarterback Andy Dalton had his best showing of the season, going 22-30 for 377 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott also had a season-high 105 yards on 19 carries. It was Zeke’s second 100-yard game of the season, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said this week that it’s a good time for his team to finally be hitting its stride.

“If you can play your best football in December you obviously have the best chance if you have the opportunity to be in the tournament,” McCarthy said, per The Morning Call. “The last three weeks we have accomplished that. Our goal clearly is to go to New York and win this game, but hopefully we play our best football this week.”

Meanwhile, in New York, a bit of drama between head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones emerged this week after Jones publicly discussed details of the hamstring issue that has been plaguing him recently. “I think you can tell from the tape I can’t do a lot of the same things I’m used to doing,” Jones said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. Jones also noted he planned to “play from the pocket,” a comment his head coach took umbrage with.

“I read Daniel’s comments yesterday,” Judge said, per Pro Football Talk. “Probably a little more forthcoming than I would have been with it right there. But as I said yesterday, we’ll do whatever it takes to win the game. But again, I can’t stress it enough, I’m going to always put the players’ health in consideration on how we call the game.”

The Giants are trying to end a three-game skid, so Dallas is clearly the hotter team entering this one. Whether that hot streak continues remains to be seen. When these two teams last played each other, Dallas eked out a 37-34 win at home on October 11.