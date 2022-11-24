Giants vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Thanksgiving Game Online

Ahead of Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas against the Cowboys, the New York Giants have been put on notice.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Giants vs Cowboys streaming live online:

Giants vs Cowboys Preview

While the New York Giants have been one of the feel-good stories of the NFL this season, the Dallas Cowboys have been giant-slayers.

At least as of Week 10, that is with a 40-3 whipping of a Minnesota Vikings team that was tied for the best record in the NFL. Dallas, which looked lost after a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, turned the corner quickly with a 7-2 record since.

“That’s not something we’re focused on as a team,” Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said via the New York Post. “Our focus is to prepare as well as we can to play as well as we can and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re confident in our ability to win games, to compete and find a way to make the play down the stretch to win the game.”

“It certainly is a challenge, but I think it’s also a great opportunity for us to show who we are, show what we can do, our toughness,” Jones added. “We’re looking forward to going out there and playing really good football. That’s where our focus is.”

Dallas has won three of its pas four games, and the lone loss came on an overtime field goal in Green Bay. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks as good as every with 207 or more yards passing in each of the past four games.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been stellar during that stretch with 80 or more yards in each of those games. Fellow Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott likes how it’s working with Pollard’s success.

“It’s tough on defenses to defend the two different styles,” Elliott told reporters. “You get used to one style and the next thing you know, another fresh running back is coming in. I think we all have the same goal — go out there and win football games. However we have to do that, that’s what matters.”

While the Giants impressed amid a four-game winning streak and 6-1 start, the team hit rough patches of late. The Giants lost to the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions in two of the past three weeks.

Jones saw his six-game streak of no interceptions end abruptly with two picks against the Lions. Jones had been efficient otherwise with quarterback ratings of 94 or higher in four of the previous five games before the Lions loss.