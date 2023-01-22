49ers vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Will the Dallas Cowboys party like its 1994, or will the San Francisco 49ers’ “Brock Party” keep rolling behind backup quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday, January 22?

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Cowboys vs 49ers streaming live online:

Cowboys vs 49ers Preview

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott produced a career game in a dominating 31-14 win over the Tampa Buccaneers on January 16 to end a nearly 30 year road playoff drought.

Now, Prescott and the Cowboys face an even bigger challenge in the San Francisco 49ers, a team that hasn’t lost since October 23. Dallas last beat the 49ers in the playoffs in 1994 on the way to winning a Super Bowl. The 49ers meanwhile look to continue an 11-game winning streak and secure a trip to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game.

Nothing has slowed down the 49ers since the team took off at midseason amid a 3-4 start. That’s including the quarterback situation when starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury.

Niners backup quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as one of the biggest stories of the season with his stellar play. Purdy hasn’t lost a start yet, and he just threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks in a 41-23 win during the Wild Card round on January 14.

Dallas will need to slow down Purdy and contain 49ers do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey, who posted 746 yards rushing and 464 yards receiving for 10 touchdowns overall since he joined the team via a midseason trade.

San Francisco also has a dangerous receiver corps with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel plus tight end George Kittle. Those three have helped Purdy thrive.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons leads a defense that will look to throw off Purdy’s timing. Parsons has 65 tackles and 13.5 sacks this season.

Prescott, meanwhile, will look to build off of a big game against the Bucs. It marked Prescott’s second career playoff win, and his third career playoff win will require finding a way to handle the 49ers defense.

The Niners defense finished first in points allowed, 16.3, first on total yards allowed, 300.6, per game. Niners defensive end Nick Bosa anchors that unit with 51 tackles and 18.5 sacks in the regular season.

Dallas will face a challenge in running the ball despite solid performances by Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot this season with a combined 1,883 yards this season. They helped the Cowboys post 128 yards rushing against the Bucs on January 16.

San Francisco will also need to contain Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who posted 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Tight end Dalton Schultz could also give the 49ers trouble as he comes into the game fresh off of a two touchdown performance against the Bucs.