How to Watch Cowboys vs 49ers Game Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys (13-5) head to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) in the NFC Divisional round on Sunday, January 22.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Cowboys vs 49ers streaming live online:

Cowboys vs 49ers Preview

The 49ers are coming off a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round. San Francisco’s rookie quarterback Brock Purdy impressed again, winning his first playoff game in impressive fashion. Purdy went 18 of 30 for 332 yards and three touchdowns, also running for a score.

The 49ers’ rookie QB had help, as running back Christian McCaffrey finished with 15 carries for 119 yards on the ground, also catching two passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. San Francisco is 6-0 with Purdy as its starter, and Dallas isn’t about to underestimate the emerging young star.

“He’s not a rookie anymore in our eyes,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said about Purdy. “His instincts, his awareness and his confidence. For a young player he definitely looks very confident. You don’t see a young player making panicked decisions.”

The Cowboys will rely heavily on their dominant pass rush, led by Micah Parsons, who finished with 13.5 sacks during the regular season. Dallas was fourth in the league with 54 sacks on the year, so expect a ton of pressure coming Purdy’s way.

“I think starting with their D-line, [defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn jumps off the tape to me there,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said heading into the matchup.

“The way he gets those guys to move, they have some really good rushers. Everyone knows about [Dallas Cowboys DE Demarcus] Lawrence and Parsons, but there’s not one bad one there. The way that they stunt, the way they can create one-on-ones, there’s a reason they’re number one in getting to the quarterback with sacks and pressures and it does jump off the tape.”

In Monday night’s wild-card round, Dallas handed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a lopsided 31-14 loss.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had what was easily the best playoff performance of his career against the Bucs, completing 75.8% of his passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, also rushing for a score.

The 49ers have a formidable defense of their own, as the unit finished the regular season with 20 interceptions, which was tied for most in the NFL. The Niners also have the NFL’s sack leader in defensive lineman Nick Bosa, so Prescott will have his hands full.

Kevin Burkhardt will provide the play-by-play, while former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will be the game’s color analyst.