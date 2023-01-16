How to Watch Cowboys vs Bucs Online for Free

The final NFC wild card game of the weekend is between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, kicking off on Monday, January 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Plus.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Bucs:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ESPN and ABC are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

If you've used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game:

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" package. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Cowboys vs Bucs Preview

The third NFC wild card game of the weekend is between the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys and the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Cowboys are only favored to win by 2.5 points, which might have a little something to do with the man, the myth, the legend – Tom Brady, plus the fact that the Buccaneers played the Cowboys back in week one and beat them 19-3.

The 45-year-old starting quarterback for Tampa Bay is 7-0 all time against the Cowboys. He also holds the record for most postseason victories and most Super Bowl wins for any NFL quarterback. However, this will be Brady’s first time facing the Cowboys in the playoffs.

In a pre-game interview with 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that they’re not thinking about it as just playing against Brady, they have to beat the whole Tampa Bay team – though they do also want to do something they’ve never done before and beat Brady.

“Gives us a challenge to do something we haven’t done before and that’s beat Tom Brady,” said Jones, adding, “[But] when you really think about we’re not playing Brady … we’re playing Tampa Bay, the team. And it’s conceivable that we could make Brady not play well and get our tails beat by the rest of the team. And I’m not trying to be cute. But we’ve got to go play the entire team.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Brady said it’s not about being the “home underdogs,” it’s about who plays the best game.

“We gotta go out there and play well, so it’s not really who is favored or not favored, it’s who plays the best. I’ve never really paid attention to those things, I just try to go play the best I can,” said Brady, adding, “You’re gonna have to make the plays at the end and it’s tough because there’s good teams and there’s little margin of error. All these teams are well coached, they got good offenses, good defenses, they got a lot of good playmakers. These are the best teams that are playing right now and you gotta play good if you want to advance.”

The Cowboys vs Buccaneers wild card game kicks off on Monday, January 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Plus. Because of the new way the NFL playoffs work where the teams are re-seeded after the first round, we won’t know until the wild card games are completed who the winners will advance to face next weekend in the divisional round.