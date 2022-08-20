Cowboys vs Chargers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers collide in NFL preseason action on Saturday, August 20.

The game (10 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: CBS (KTVT-11) in Dallas, CBS (KCBS-2) in Los Angeles, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Chargers:

This option is just for those who live in Dallas, Los Angeles, San Diego, Bakersfield or anywhere the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Cowboys vs Chargers live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This option is just for those who live in Dallas, Los Angeles, San Diego, Bakersfield or anywhere the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Cowboys vs Chargers live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW, MyTV (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Pro” bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Chargers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here. NFL Network is not included, so this is an in-market option only

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW and MyTV (all live in most markets) are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cowboys vs Chargers live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, Fox (both live in select markets), NFL Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Chargers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cowboys vs Chargers live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cowboys vs Chargers Preview

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers will look for their first preseason victory after joint practices this week.

Dallas fell short against the Denver Broncos 17-7 in their opener while the Chargers came up short against the Los Angeles Rams 29-22 in their opener. Both the Cowboys and Chargers look to develop more talent on Saturday amid high expectations for the season.

For the Cowboys, that includes developing backup quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush. Both have seen playing time behind Dak Prescott in recent years during the regular season.

DiNucci threw for 112 yards and a touchdown on 9-16 passing, plus rushing for 13 yards on three carries. Rush went 12-20 for 84 yards and an interception, plus a 9-yard run.

Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko (81) has had a good training camp. Now he gets Dallas’ first preseason TD. Nice throw by Ben DiNucci pic.twitter.com/tcpJMASHLm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 14, 2022

It behooves Rush to have a stronger showing on Saturday because fellow backup Will Grier returned to practice late this week per The Athletic via CBS Sports. Grier could possibly catch Rush for the main backup job according to Sports Illustrated’s Cowboys Country.

“I think Will’s done a really nice job with his reps. You can feel the command,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said via Cowboys Country. “He was there every day in the offseason, and I think you’re seeing it’s paid off.”

The Chargers meanwhile had solid performances from both backups against the Rams. Easton Stick threw for 119 yards and an interception on 16-23 passing, and he ran for a touchdown. Chase Daniel went 11-17 for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 22 yards on one carry.

Stick and Daniel bring continuity to the Chargers quarterback room behind starter Justin Hebert. The three have been together since the 2021 season.

“It’s fun to be a part of because you know it’s not like that everywhere. It’s been fun,” Stick said via Chargers.com. “Especially our second year together, that’s rare to have the same group of guys so it’s been a lot of fun. We know each other really well now; we spent a lot of time together last year and you just kind of pick up where you left off.”

The Chargers have a big position battle further behind center at running back with Isaiah Spiller, Joshua Kelley, and Larry Roundtree III for the second spot behind Austin Ekeler. Spiller had the best showing among them against the Rams with 34 yards on 10 carries. Kelley ran for 16 yards on three carries, and Roundtree mustered eight yards on three attempts.