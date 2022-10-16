Cowboys vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Something will have to give when the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys, led by a backup quarterback who hasn’t lost this season.

Cowboys vs Eagles Preview

Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush gets his biggest test of the season against the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night.

Rush filled in for the injured Dak Prescott as the starter after a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, and the Cowboys (4-1) haven’t lost since. Rush has impressed along the way with 839 yards passing, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 61% completion rate.

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy,” Jones said via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point.”

Now, Rush faces the league’s fourth-rated defense in the Eagles. Philadelphia allows 294.4 total yards and 17.6 points per game.

Eagles linebacker Hassan Reddick leads a dominate defensive front with 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 13 tackles this season. Defensive linemen Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox have also been tough up front amid three sacks apiece.

Philadelphia boast a tough secondary go along with its fierce front. Eagles defensive backs James Bradberry and Darius Slay both have two interceptions and five pass deflections apiece.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted that his team isn’t complacent amid its recent success.

“I think they’re handling it great, because when you — what do I think of when you handle it great is that you’re preparing and practicing the same way when you’re 5-0 as when you’re 0-0 or 2-5 or whatever it is. That’s what I see,” Sirianni said via PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “The preparation – I’m not with them at all times, but I know that when they come into these meetings, right, when they go home and come into these meetings, they have the same detail and same preparation and same knowledge of the game plan as they had going into Detroit, going into last year’s Detroit, going into last year’s Tampa Bay, whatever.”

“To me, that’s a sign that they’re handling it well because we have great captains and we have great leaders and we have great guys on this team,” Sirianni added.

Rush will need big games from his top skill players against a hungry Eagles defense. CeeDee Lamb leads all Cowboys receivers with 28 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott has a solid start to the season running the ball with 81 carries for 305 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas has a solid defense, rated seventh in the league, which allows 14.4 points and 311.4 total yards per game. The Cowboys will just have to slow down the second-most potent offense in the game.

Philadelphia averages 27 points and 419.8 yards per game, led by third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. He has 1,359 yards pass for four touchdowns versus two interception thus far. On the ground, he does additional damage with 266 yards rushing and six touchdowns through Week 5.