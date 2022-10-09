How to Watch Cowboys vs Rams Game Online for Free

As we head into Week 5 of the NFL season, some things are starting to come into focus, but there are still many questions. One such game that features these questions will see the surprisingly inconsistent Los Angeles Rams taking on a Dallas Cowboys team that has thrived despite losing star quarterback Dak Prescott.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Cowboys vs Rams streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Cowboys vs Rams Preview

The Los Angeles Rams so far this season have looked like a team that is experiencing a classic Super Bowl hangover. The Rams have gotten off to a 2-2 start this season and have been handled by good teams like the Bills and 49ers while beating lesser teams like the Falcons and Cardinals.

Matt Stafford has gotten off to a rocky start this season passing for 1,015 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. The receiver group has been inconsistent besides Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee.

Kupp looks like himself with 42 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns, while Higbee has caught 26 passes for 242 yards. The Rams’ running game has basically been non-existent with only 274 yards total and only averaging 3.3 yards per attempt.

The defense is allowing 23.5 points per game and has only generated seven sacks so far this season. The unit has been able to force seven turnovers though.

The Cowboys have been a pleasant surprise with Cooper Rush at quarterback. The team is 3-0 since Dak Prescott went down with his injury.

Rush has been solid passing for 737 yards four touchdowns and no interceptions. CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown have been a good one-two combo at receiver.

Lamb has 23 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns while Brown has caught 18 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys rushing attack has been solid behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the team has rushed for 416 yards.

The Dallas defense has been stingy holding opponents to just 15.5 points per game so far this season. The pass rush has been one of the best in the league with 15 sacks already. Micah Parsons has led the way with four while DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong have each recorded three.

While this game is in Los Angeles the Rams are coming off of a short week after playing on Monday night. The Rams could be in desperation mode though as they hope to avoid falling to 2-3.

With the way that Stafford has struggled with turnovers this season, the Rams’ offensive line will have to hold up against the Cowboys’ pass rush if they want to win.