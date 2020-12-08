Cowboys vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Dallas Cowboys (3-8) will head to M&T Bank Stadium Tuesday to take on the Baltimore Ravens (6-5).

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox and NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Ravens online for free:

Cowboys vs Ravens Preview

Dallas as won just one game since October 11, beating the Minnesota Vikings, 31-28, on November 22. The Cowboys’ most recent contest was a 41-16 drubbing at the hands of the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving. They’ll be facing a Ravens squad that is dealing with a three-game skid of its own, losing to New England, Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

The Ravens were one of the teams hit hardest by COVID-19, and they are still feeling the repercussions of it. Baltimore was without quarterback Lamar Jackson for the Ravens’ most recent 19-14 loss to the Steelers last Wednesday. Backup quarterback Robert Griffin injured his hamstring earlier in the game, and third-stringer Trace McSorley took over when Griffin finally left the game in the fourth quarter.

Jackson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before the game, which is something both the Ravens and the Cowboys were expecting. “I think we have to clearly prepare as if Lamar is going to play,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said when asked about Jackson’s status this week. “Obviously, he’s a dynamic player.”

“He’s really [in] lockstep, each and every step through,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said about Jackson’s preparations despite being able to work out with the team over the last week. “The only thing he can’t do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But, mentally, he’s right on it.”

Perhaps the most interesting storyline entering this game will be Dez Bryant’s return to Dallas. Bryant spent eight seasons with the Cowboys, catching 531 passes for 7,459 yards. Bryant also holds the Cowboys’ franchise-record with 73 touchdowns. He wasn’t happy about his release from his former team two years ago, but he said this weekend he has grown since that time.

“For the most part, it’s water under the bridge,” Bryant said Saturday. “That’s two years. I had time to get myself together. You got to go forward with life because life isn’t going to wait on you. Time waits on no one. I had to get myself together and move forward,” he noted, adding: “It’s cool. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it,” Bryant said. “A lot of those guys on that team, I know [and] I’m real good friends with. I think when we line up across from one another, it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be an exciting moment.”

Injury-wise, the Ravens will be without tight end Mark Andrews, receiver Willie Snead IV and linebacker Matthew Judon. For the Cowboys, tackle Cameron Erving and guard Zack Martin will miss the game, leaving Dallas without two key members of the offensive line.