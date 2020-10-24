Cowboys vs Washington Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Dallas Cowboys will look to erase their latest embarrassing loss with a trip to Washington to take on their NFC East rival.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Washington online:

Cowboys vs Washington Preview

The Cowboys sorely missed quarterback Dak Prescott in a loss last week, falling to the Arizona Cardinals 38-10. Andy Dalton made the start in place of Prescott and stumbled, tossing a pair of interceptions and looking timid to make big throws downfield. He’s hoping another week of reps will help him deliver a stronger performance against Washington.

“I’ve played, started a ton of games, but (with) a new place, a new system, all of that kind of stuff, the longer that you’re in it, another game, I feel like things are a lot more comfortable now than they were last week.

“Not saying that I wasn’t comfortable, but that’s just how this thing works. For me, I’ve just got to run this offense and run it how it’s supposed to be run, push our guys, lead our guys and allow our guys to go make plays.”

What didn’t help the Cowboys’ cause was Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott fumbling twice.

“I just think I need to not put myself in vulnerable situations. I’ve just got to lock in and focus,” Elliott said, via ESPN. “I don’t think there’s a specific answer. All I can do is give myself, watch as much film as I can, gather as much information as I can and try to use that to help me. But I don’t think there’s an exact answer on how to fix these fumble problems I’ve had this year.”

Washington has dropped five games in a row since winning its opener, although they came close last time out against the Giants. Washington tried for a two-point conversion late for the win, but came up short.

Washington has been starting Kyle Allen at QB instead of 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, who has been relegated to No. 3 on the depth chart.

“It does look a little inconsistent, but the consistency is that I’m going to make them based on what I know, on my gut feeling on things,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said of the QB change. “Hopefully, they’re good decisions. If they’re not, we’ll know and I’ll take responsibility, that’s for doggone sure.”

Washington is a one-point favorite for the matchup with the total set at 45 points. The total has gone over in four of Dallas’ last five games. The Cowboys are 6-1 straight up in their last seven games when playing on the road against Washington.