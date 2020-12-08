Creighton vs Kansas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

It’s a battle of top 10 squads as No. 8 Creighton heads to Allen Fieldhouse to take on a surging No. 5 Kansas squad on Tuesday.

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Creighton vs Kansas online for free:

Creighton vs Kansas Preview

Creighton is off to a 3-0 start, but the Bluejays get their biggest test of the season thus far as they face off against Kansas on Tuesday.

Creighton has knocked off all three of their opponents by double-digits, the latest victory being a 93-58 beatdown of Kennesaw State. Big man Ryan Kalkbrenner was dominant in the win scoring 14 on 7 of 8 shooting.

“When we recruited him, our expectation was for him to come in and have an impact if he did what he was supposed to do,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said of his 7-footer. “He’s an absolutely joy to coach. He listens, he soaks up everything, he asks intelligent questions and he understands the game.”

Kansas has rolled to four wins in a row after losing to No. 1 Gonzaga in their opener. The latest win came against North Dakota State — an opponent they share in common with Creighton. Kansas held on for a 65-61 victory, while Creighton beat the Bison 69-58 in their season opener.

The Jayhawks are led by Ochai Agbaji, who is scoring 16.2 points per game on 44.3 percent shooting. Forward Jalen Wilson is hauling in 8.8 rebounds per game to lead Kansas on the boards.

“The way [Wilson] boxes out defensively, offensively — he’s just aggressive getting in there,” Agbaji said. “He’s not giving up after his first effort. He’s always going after it, so I think that’s good.”

Kansas skipper Bill Self echoed those comments on Wilson, who came up with some clutch plays late as they pulled out a win against NDSU

“With him, I do expect him to be on the glass,” Self said. “I don’t look at him as a guy that has to lead us in scoring or get 14 [rebounds] a game for us to be good. I think that he shot the ball today and attacked the rim very aggressively. I think there are some things he can do better, maybe where he doesn’t shoot as many balls or score as many points, … but I love how he’s playing. He’s the most aggressive kid we’ve got offensively.”

Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 148 points. Jayhawks are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning straight up record.