How to Watch Creighton vs San Diego State Online for Free

Creighton takes on San Diego State for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday, March 26.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of Creighton vs San Diego State online for free:

Creighton vs San Diego State Preview

Creighton (24-12) looks to become the second Big East Conference team to join the Final Four party on Sunday after Connecticut rolled past Gonzaga on March 25.

San Diego State (30-6) has different ideas after ousting No. 1 overall seed Alabama. The Aztecs stunned the Crimson Tide 71-64 on March 24 for a first-ever Elite Eight appearance.

“We’re going to go on our run,” San Diego State senior guard Darrion Trammell said via The Associated Press, “and I just took the opportunities they gave me. I took my shot, and I just made a play on defense. From there, our team was in it. That’s when the momentum changed.”

“Alabama’s a great team. They have a lot of talented players and individuals,” Trammell added. “We knew it was going to be hard. It was a dogfight. Very physical.”

Trammell scored 21 points for the Aztecs, and he grabbed five rebounds and tallied two steals in the victory. He averages 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists for the season.

San Diego State eliminated the final No. 1 seed of the tournament, which meant the first-ever Elite Eight without a No. 1 seed ever since seeding became part of the tournament in 1979. Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher believes his team can compete with anyone as his squad looks poised to become the second non Power 5 conference team to make the Final Four.

“It’s just parity,” Dutcher said via The Associated Press. “That’s what it is. There’s not a lot of difference between the best team in the country and the worst team in the country. You’re seeing that on this stage.”

Creighton will also seek its first-ever Final Four appearance on Sunday. The Bluejays last made the Elite Eight in 1941 but have been a frequent NCAA Tournament team over the years with 23 appearances.

While Creighton didn’t get a No. 1 seed titan as the Aztecs did in the Sweet 16, the Bluejays knocked out an upstart No. 15 seed Princeton team that beat Missouri decisively in the previous round.

Ryan Kalkbrenner helped the Bluejays take care of business with 22 points in an 86-75 win over Princeton on March 24.

“At the end of the day, there’s just eight teams left, and to be one of those eight teams is just crazy,” Kalkbrenner said via The Associated Press. “It’s what you work for all year. It’s what you work for since you get here on campus in the summer, and this is all the hard work paying off now.”