Where to Watch Croatia vs France Nations League in USA

Croatia and France are set to clash in a UEFA Nations League contest on Wednesday at Stadion Maksimir.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET) will be televised on TUDNxtra1 (Spanish broadcast), but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, anyone in the US can watch Croatia vs France (English broadcast) live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ has live coverage of most UEFA Nations League matches in 20-21, as well as FA Cup, Carabao Cup, EFL, Bundesliga, Serie A, DFL Supercup, Bundesliga 2, MLS and other live sports. It also includes every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Croatia vs France live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Croatia vs France Preview

After playing to a 0-0 tie over the weekend against Portugal, France will look to build more separation over Croatia in the standings as they head to Stadion Maksimir. It’s the first time the national squads are meeting up on Croatian soil.

“We can always do better. With the quality of the opposition we were facing [against Portugal on Sunday] we took precautions,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “It was more difficult for the attackers in this match and we needed to do better in the final third to win. Over the past three months, we have done things differently, tried new combinations to find answers before switching to the Euro preparation.”

France knows they have to be weary of a Croatia squad that were the World Cup runners-up in 2018. Much of their success Kockasti will rely on Luka Modric.

“Luka Modric is a great player and Croatia are much stronger with him, he’s very influential on the team, he’s a leader on and off the pitch,” Deschamps said.

“He didn’t get the Ballon d’Or by chance,” Deschamps said. “If Croatia reached the World Cup final in Russia, it’s a lot because of Luka Modric. On top of that, he’s someone I really like, I have met him a few times, he’s a good person, very humble and honest. … We’ll watch for him, like every time we’re playing against a key player. His position is not very set, but every time he has the ball, he can improve Croatia’s game.”

Croatia won its last contest, besting Sweden 2-1. However, they’ve never beat France, going 0-5-2 against them.

“The world champions are coming to visit us; the best team in the world, but we want to win even though this is going to be the hardest match of this campaign. We must not make mistakes because the French punish every mistake,” Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalić said. “We have to be more responsible than against Sweden with more discipline. But there is no fear. Why would there be? We are at home. We are a little tired, but so are they. Let’s enjoy it.”

France faces even odds to win the matchup, while Croatia is +275 to win. The draw is +275 to win and the draw is +240. The total is set at 2.5 goals. All five of Croatia’s last matches have gone over that number, as has France in three of their last five.