How to Watch Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami for Free

Inter Miami will host LIGA MX side Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in what will be the debut of World Cup-winning superstar Lionel Messi.

In the United States, the only English broadcast of the match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be on Apple TV, while it will be televised in Spanish on TUDN and Univision.

If you want to watch a live stream of the match for free, you can do that via FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how:

Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami Preview

Cruz Azul has had a rough start, going 0-0-3 so far in Liga MX play. Most recently falling 2-1 in a loss against Club Tijuana, La Maquina is still looking for its first win.

On the other side, Miami has three draws and a loss over its last four matches and will kick off Leagues Club play here, as will Cruz Azul. While the 36-year-old Messi is no longer the player he was a decade ago, the soccer legend has something new to prove, his Inter coach says.

“What has not changed is his desire to continue competing and winning,” Inter coach Tata Martino said about Messi, per ESPN. “I think it shows a very salient trait Leo has as a football player. His perpetual desire to compete and win. I think that winning the World Cup took a great weight off his back. But someone I admire a lot told me that he is coming to MLS carrying an empty suitcase but without all the pressure he had in Barcelona in 2010-2011 or the pressure of the national team. Now, I think I am going to find a very competitive version of him because he has the need to win wearing this shirt now, because he has not won here yet.”

In addition to Messi’s highly anticipated debut with the club, legendary Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets will also play his first game with Inter. This match will be in the group stage of a Leagues Club competition that includes 47 teams that include all MLS and Liga MX squads.

Messi likely won’t start, but he is expected to play around 20-25 minutes, as is Busquets. On the health and injury front, Cruz Azul has a relatively clean bill, while Inter Miami will be without midfielders Gregore and Jean Mota and forward Corentin Jean.

This will be the first ever meeting between these two teams. Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both:

Inter Miami: Drake Callender; Serhiy Kryvstov, Ian Fray, Robert Taylor, and Noah Allen; Dixon Arroyo, David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Robbie Robinson; Josef Martínez.

Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado; Luis Iturbe, Carlos Salcedo, Alan Imanol Zubiri Silva, and José Ignacio Rivero; Kevin Castaño, Erik Lira, Cristian Tabó, Moisés Veiga, and Carlos Rotondi; Augusto Lotti.