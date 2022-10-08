How to Watch ‘Cursed Friends’ Movie Online for Free

New horror comedy film “Cursed Friends” premieres Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Cursed Friends’ Preview

“Cursed Friends” is a supernatural comedy from Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue production company. It follows four childhood friends who have a drunken reunion and spooky shenanigans ensue.

The Comedy Central press release teases:

After a drunken reunion, four 30-something childhood friends wake up on Halloween to realize that a predict-your-future game of M.A.S.H. (Mansion Apartment Shack House) that they played in 2002 is starting to come true for them in hilarious and disturbing ways. They must band together to help each other escape the wild fates that have turned their lives upside down — from having 100 kids with the hometown loser, to leading a cult, to marrying NSYNC’s Joey Fatone. It stars Nicole Byer, Jessica Lowe, Harvey Guillen, and Andrew Lewis Caldwell as the four friends, plus Joey Fatone, James Austin Johnson, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, Nicole Richie, along with Ken Marino and Rob Riggle, with an appearance by Will Arnett.

In a pre-premiere interview with WTKR’s Coast Live, Lowe and Caldwell teased what the film is about for anchor Chandler Nunnally and said that it was absolutely incredible to get to work with all of these hilarious comedians.

“These four friends that have lost a bit of touch are back together trying to reverse their fates,” said Lowe.

“Every day there was omeone new showing up who was incredible. The day that Nikki Glaser came, I wrapped like two hours before they even started working with her and I was like, ‘I’m not leaving. I’m gonna stay and watch this.’ So we were surroudned by comedy juggernauts all day, every day … there isn’t one person in the movie who isn’t an absolute powerhouse of comedy,” said Caldwell. “It was a clinic of watching great comedic actors and comedians work. And it was fun for us because … really the movie is about htese friends. It’s a movie of these friends that have known each other their whole lives and they’re going through this thing together and that comes across in the film because we really kind of became friends like that. We all thought the other people were the funniest people we’d ever met in our lives, so the banter and the chemistry you’er seeing that makes the movie so funny was very real and it never stopped.”

“Cursed Friends” premieres Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Comedy Central.