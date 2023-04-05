‘Dave’ Season 3 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit comedy “Dave” returns for its third season on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FXX and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Dave” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Dave’ Season 3 Preview

When we last saw aspiring rapper Lil Dicky (played by himself), he nearly drowned in a sensory deprivation tank, which caused him to be inspired to write new music. Unfortunately, his album drop was overshadowed by Ariana Grande dropping a new album on the same day. But Lil Dicky kept his head up and went on to perform with GaTa (also played by himself) at the Video Music Awards, and the two decided to tour together under the name “Dave” because that is both of their real names (Dave is short for GaTa’s real name, Davionte).

When the show returns for its third season, Lil Dicky and GaTa are hitting the road. The show’s key art calls it the “Looking for Love Tour,” and the official FXX description reads:

Dave is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

The premiere episode is titled “Texas” and its description reads, “Dave and the gang are on tour; first stop, Texas; Dave is looking for love; Texas is looking for Lil Dicky.”

Then on April 12 comes episode two, titled “Hearsay.” Its description reads, “The tour continues in Atlanta, where an encounter with Rick Ross causes a chain reaction that requires Dave and GaTa’s full attention.”

The show co-stars Andrew Santino as Dave’s manager Mike, Taylor Misiak as Dave’s former girlfriend and kindergarten teacher Ally, Travis Bennett as Dave’s childhood friend and sound engineer/DJ Elz and Christine Ko as Ally’s roommate and Dave’s graphic designer Emma.

“Dave” is known for getting real-life stars to guest star on the show as themselves and season three is no exception. Guest stars for the upcoming new season include Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike and Travis Barker.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, creator and star Dave Burd said that season three is “more observational” than the previous two seasons.

“I think Season 3 is more observational. We’re going on to these different places, but I think this season, I think that the core theme is fame — my character’s and GaTa’s character’s quest for it and what it means, and how everyone wants fame,” said Burd.

He continued, “We live in a time now where I feel, with social media, everyone wants to be famous, and it’s like, why? So exploring that and exploring the power dynamics of fame as it pertains to dating — this season, my character is very much looking for love, trying to meet his wife on tour, wherever I can find her. Just a lonely guy trying to meet her, a hopeless romantic. So, there’s a lot to play around with, like gender norms as they pertain to dating. And I think we do some surprising cool stuff.”

“Dave” season three airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FXX.