How to Watch Davidson vs Guilford Basketball Today

Guilford vs Davidson Preview

New Davidson head coach Matt McKillop makes his debut on Monday as the Wildcats tip off its season against Guilford, a team playing well above its level.

A Division III program, Guilford takes on the challenge of facing a Davidson squad that’s coming off of a big season in 2021-2022 where the Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament. The defending Atlantic 10 Conference regular season champions return only two starters however in a quest for a third Atlantic 10 crown.

Guilford is a quality Division III program, picked third in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll. That’s the same conference defending Division III national champion Randolph-Mason College plays in. Guilford went 18-7 last season and didn’t play any Division I teams.

While Davidson lost talent from a successful run, the Wildcats return key scorers in Foster Loyer and Sam Mennenga, both All-Atlantic 10 second team players last season. Loyer led the team in scoring with 16.2 points per game last year. Mennenga posted 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per night.

McKillop, who takes over for his father, Bob, also had solid role players returning. That includes Grant Huffman, who averaged 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Desmond Watson posted 2.9 and 1.3 rebounds last season for the Wildcats.

They will look to keep going strong under their new head coach. Former head coach Bob McKillop leaves big shoes to fill. He won 634 career games, made 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, won 15 regular season conference titles and eight conference tournament crowns — all at Davidson. The older McKillop said the success happened “not because he’s Bob’s son, but because he’s the man for the job”, via the Charlotte Observer’s Steve Lyttle

“He’s his own man,” Bob McKillop said of Matt McKillop per Lyttle. “And I think that’s the way he will succeed.”

Amid Bob McKillop’s 33 years at the helm for Davidson, Matt McKillop joined and played in the program followed by 14 years on the Wildcats staff, including the last six as associate head coach. The younger McKillop has new players to work with who will help him put his own stamp on the program.

That includes Buffalo transfer David Skogman fellow transfer Connor Kochera from William & Mary. The Wildcats also have new players in Achile Spadone, Brock Matheny, Chris Sosnik, and Joe Thomson.