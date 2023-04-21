How to Buy Davis vs Garcia PPV

The latest marquee boxing match-up will see Gervonta “Tank” Davis face off with Ryan Garcia in the 136-pound catchweight fight on Saturday, April 22.

In the US, the PPV card (8 p.m. ET start time; Davis vs Garcia is fourth) can be purchased through Showtime or DAZN.

If you order through Showtime (don’t need a Showtime subscription), it costs $84.99 for just the fight. But if you order through DAZN, it costs $84.99 for a month of DAZN and the fight, or $60 for just the fight if you already a DAZN subscription. As such, DAZN makes for the far better option:

Buy Davis vs Garcia

After purchasing the PPV, you can watch Davis vs Garcia live on the DAZN app or the DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Garcia vs Davis Preview

The catchweight fight for Saturday’s boxing showcase at T-Mobile Arena is set to be a doozy, as the two fighters, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia have vowed to break each other’s jaws. In fact, Garcia told ESPN that he sees himself knocking Davis out in “brutal” fashion.

“I see [Davis] getting caught with a left hook, just slept — goodnight. One of the most brutal knockouts you’ve seen in many years. And the whole crowd’s just going to go silent and we’re all going to have to take a knee. I see that. Seriously,” said Garcia.

“All he talks about is that one punch,” Davis responded, referencing the left hook Garcia touts. “I only need one, too. I touch that jaw and I’m telling you: you’re going to sleep. I’m going to break your jaw, I promise you. Don’t even bring your mother or your daughter.”

But Garcia isn’t getting distracted by the pre-match hype. He also told ESPN that he’s staying laser focused on the task at hand.

“It’s just holding control of your anger and not letting anything consume you,” Garcia said. “That’s where I just keep remaining focused and just keep saying ‘that doesn’t matter.’ None of that matters.”

But Davis told Fight Hub that he thinks Garcia is “gonna be surprised” by what a hard fight he’ll face against Davis.

“He’s gonna be surprised though, for sure,” said Davis. “His reach is not that much longer than mine, so he needs to shut the hell up. Looking back on it, he looks good against people that he’s supposed to look good against. I’ve never seen somebody that he fought or somebody that he sparred that’s come out and said he’s like top level.”

The undercard for the event is as follows:

David Morrell Jr vs Yamaguchi Falcao – for WBA super-middleweight title

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gabriel Rosado, super middleweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado Zambrano, middleweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, middleweight

Vito Meilnicki Jr vs. Jose Sanchez Charles, light middleweight

Floyd Schofield vs. Jesus Valentin Leon, lightweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill, middleweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio, light heavyweight

Jalil Major Hackett vs. Jason Phillips, light middleweight

Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena, bantamweight

The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bout will air on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Showtime pay-per-view and DAZN pay-per-view.