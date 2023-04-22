Where to Watch Davis vs Garcia Fight Tonight

Two of boxing’s top young stars are set to clash for the first time when Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Ryan “King Ry” Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 22.

Garcia vs Davis Preview

Garcia’s last fight was in July of 2022, when knocked Javier Fortuna out in the sixth round. The 24-year-old fighter also knocked out the likes of Francisco Fonseca and Luke Campbell, and he’s predicting a similar fate for Davis.

“I see him getting caught with a left hook, just slept – goodnight,” Garcia said, per ESPN. “One of the most brutal knockouts you’ve seen in many years. And the whole crowd’s just going to go silent and we’re all going to have to take a knee. I see that. Seriously.”

Davis last fought in January of 2023, when he beat Hector Luis Garcia for the WBA World Lightweight championship. Prior to that win, Davis beat Rolando Romero, Isaac Cruz and Mario Barrios all by TKO.

“All he talks about is that one punch,” Davis countered, in reference to Garcia. “I only need one, too. I touch that jaw and I’m telling you: you’re going to sleep. I’m going to break your jaw, I promise you. Don’t even bring your mother or your daughter.”

“This fight means … everything,” Garcia added. “It’s a moment that I’ve been envisioning for so long now. It’s the only thing I’ve wanted for so long, to defeat Gervonta Davis and to destroy him. To end everything that he’s ever worked for, because I know he’s trying to do that for me. I’m going to take him out. He’s done. It’s nap time for Gervonta.”

Davis also gave fans a preview of what to expect. “An explosive fight. Two young guys that are hungry. It’s just who wants it more,” Davis said. “Who’s built like that? That’s who’s gonna win. That’s who’s already won. Nobody can fight for him, nobody can fight for me. It’s about who’s really got that dog in him. That’s who’s gonna win.”

Here’s a look at the vitals of both fighters heading into the matchup:

Gervonta Davis:

Age: 28

Title held: WBA sub-title at lightweight

Previous Titles: IBF Super Featherweight (2017, 1 Defense); WBA Super Featherweight (2018-19, 2 Defenses; 2020-21)

Height: 5’5 ½

Weight: 134 lbs.

Stance: Left

Record: 27-0, 25 KO

Hector Luis Garcia

Age: 31

Title: WBA Super Featherweight (2022-Present, 0 Defenses)

Previous Titles: None

Height: 5’9

Weight: 134 lbs.

Stance: Left

Record: 16-0 (10 KO)