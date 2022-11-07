Where to Watch Dayton vs Lindenwood Basketball Game Today

Dayton takes on Lindenwood to tip-off the season on Monday. November 7.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on a regular TV channel anywhere, but everyone in the US can watch Lindenwood vs Dayton live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Lindenwood vs Dayton live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Lindenwood vs Dayton Preview