Where to Watch Dayton vs Lindenwood Basketball Game Today

Dayton takes on Lindenwood to tip-off the season on Monday. November 7.
Lindenwood vs Dayton Preview
Dayton, ranked No. 24, opens the season with Lindenwood University on Monday.
Lindenwood enters its first season as a Division I basketball program. The Lions went 12-17 last year in its final season of Division II basketball. The Lions aren’t expected to stun anyone in its first Division I season. The Ohio Valley Conference has the Lions at 10th in the preseason poll.
“All of a sudden so many more doors open for you,” Lions head coach Keyl Gerdeman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Stu Durando. “You’re automatically in the mix for a larger pool of players. The (Great Lakes Valley Conference) was a really good league, and we were always looking for guys who might be D-I players. We’ve been patient not to take the first guys we come across who we like. We’re making progress and doing it at the right pace.”
Lindenwood brings back two top-four scorers in Brandon Trimble and Kevin Caldwell. Trimble averaged 8.4 points per game last season, and Caldwell averaged 14 points per night. The Lions also have players with Division experience with Cameron Burrell, who transferred from Western Illinois, and Keenon Cole, who transferred from Northern Illinois.
Dayton, went 24-11 last season and fell short in the NIT’s second round, enters the season with enormous expectations. The Flyers come in ranked for the first time since 2009. Not even the 2019-2020 Flyers squad that contended for a No. 1 seed in the canceled NCAA Tournament had that distinction. This season’s Flyers squad returns all five starters from a team that didn’t meet its expectations in 2021-2022.
“We talk about it every day,” Flyers guard Koby Brea told the Dayton Daily News’ David Jablonski. “We wanted it last year, but we understand that things happen and it’s just a part of our growth. Even though we wish we would have made it last year, we were glad it happened the way it did because it made us so much hungrier.”
Brea averaged 8.1 points per game for the Flyers last season. Dayton returns leading scorer DaRon Holmes II, who averaged 12.8 points per game. Toumani Camara also returns after a 10.9 points per game average last year.
The Flyers notably spread the scoring around with only two players averaging double figures. As a team, they averaged 69.2 points per game and held opponents to 61.2 points per night.