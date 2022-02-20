How to Watch Daytona 500 2022 Online for Free

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series officially kicks off with the sport’s marquee event on Sunday, when the 64th Daytona 500 is contested in front of a sold-out crowd at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

The race (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Daytona 500 online for free:

Daytona 500 2022 Preview

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 is expected to be an unpredictable affair this Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series showcases its “next-gen” car in the sport’s biggest race.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:06 p.m. ET, as forty drivers take their shot at reaching the winner’s circle at the Great American Race.

All eyes will be on the new cars NASCAR will be rolling out for the first time in a points race. The “next-gen” Cup Series car features larger, more powerful brakes and a vastly different steering system. The cars will also have six gears compared to the four-speed transmission that was in place in previous iterations of the Cup Series cars. There are a lot of unknowns going into the race regarding how the new car will handle and perform in the pack racing on the big stage.

The reigning 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will begin the race in the pole position after recording the fastest qualifying speed on Wednesday. The Hendrick Motorsports team will own the opening row on Sunday, with Alex Bowman joining Larson.

Brad Keselowski will start in the No. 3 position after winning one of the two duel qualifying races earlier in the week at the Daytona track.

“There’s a lot of guys and gals on my team that have never won a race before,” Keselowski said after the win in the first Bluegreen Vacations Duel on Thursday. “It’s really important to get that winning habit built up, and the only way you can really do that is to go win. That builds confidence in each other and builds expectations.”

Keselowski, who is in search of his first Daytona 500 title, switched teams in the offseason from Team Penske to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion received a minority stake in the team as a part of the deal.

The Roush Fenway Keselowski team’s other car driven by Chris Buescher won the second duel race on Thursday and will start in the fourth position, joining Keselowski on the second row.

The defending Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell will start in the sixth position. The Front Row Motorsports driver won the 2021 edition when he took the lead in the final lap following a multi-car crash on Turn 3. McDowell became the eighth driver to win his first Cup race at the Daytona 500.

Rounding out the top five in last year’s race were Chase Elliott, who finished second, followed by Austin Dillon (third), Kevin Harvick (fourth), and Denny Hamlin (fifth). Hamlin has won three of the last six Daytona 500s and will be looking to tie Cale Yarborough’s mark for second-most wins (four) at the Great American Race this weekend.

The other former winners in the field on Sunday include Austin Dillon (2018), Kurt Busch (2017), Joey Logano (2015), and Kevin Harvick (2007).

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season will feature 37 races in 38 weeks, concluding with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.