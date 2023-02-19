Daytona 500 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Austin Cindric defends his title at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 19.

The race (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Daytona 500 streaming live online:

Daytona 500 2023 Preview

Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 in 2022, and he looks to do make the podium again on Sunday but with the recognition of how big last year’s win was. Cindric notably won it as a rookie in NASCAR’s highest level.

“If my career stops right now, yeah, that would be what I’d be known for. I think throughout the sports world, people who don’t know me – at a bare minimum, some people only know me for winning the Daytona 500. And I am quite okay with that,” Cindric said via CBS Sports. “It’s something that happens one day a year, and the Daytona 500 happens and everyone knows that it happens. Whether you’re a sports fan, a racing fan, or just somebody. You know the Daytona 500’s happening, you know what it is. It’s a household name.”

“… Everyone knows [the Daytona 500], everyone knows the Indy 500, everyone knows Le Mans, those races. To be able to be part of a moment like that, obviously – not just winning, but being part of that moment is, I think, pretty wild. Hard to imagine. And then certainly even more hard to imagine winning the event,” Cindric added.

For Ryan Blaney, he seeks his first Daytona 500 win after coming up short twice as the runner-up. HIs 2020 second-place finish we the second-closes ever. He took fourth in 2022.

“I think what’s important is trying to switch things up,” Blaney said via NBC Sports. “You always want to keep people guessing. You don’t need everyone to know what moves you make. You might make some good moves, but if everyone knows what you’re going to do, they’re just going to block. So you’re always evolving even when you think you’re good.”

Denny Hamlin, the 2020 champion, seeks a return to the podium. Hamlin, a three-time champion, took 37th last year.

Other contenders for the Daytona 500 also include Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott. Busch owns the record for most laps in the lead at the event. Elliott is a two-time pole winner for the race.

“I think the whole thing kind of changed, I don’t know, 2012-13ish, when it just became a complete disaster and a total wreck-fest at the end,” Busch said via the Charlotte Observer. “Before that, I felt like there were times when there were some good races, some good racing. You had to have a fast car. You had to have a good-handling car. You know, you had to put yourself at the right spot at times. It was a bit of a chess match.”