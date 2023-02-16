Daytona Duels 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2023 Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona take place on Thursday night.

The duels (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Daytona Duels streaming live online. With all of these options, you’ll also be able to watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 (Fox) on Sunday:

Daytona Duels 2023 Preview

The 2023 Duels at Daytona feature such NASCAR drivers as two-time Daytona 500 champ Jimmie Johnson, 11-time X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana, 2012-20213 MRF Challenge winner Conor Daly, 2022 Camping World Truck series 3rd-place finisher Chandler Smith, 2022 Camping World Truck series winner Zane Smith, and 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Austin Hill.

Pastrana knows that competing against that list of drivers for the four non-charter starting spots in the Daytona 500 will not be easy, but he told NBC Sports that he relishes the challenge.

“I love a challenge,” said Pastrana. “I’ve wanted to be a part of the Great American Race since I started watching it on TV as a kid. Most drivers and athletes, when they get to the top of a sport, don’t take a chance to try something else. I like to push myself. If I feel I’m the favorite in something, I lose a little interest and focus. Yes, I’m in way over my head, but I believe I can do it safely. At the end of the day, my most fun time is when I’m battling and battling with the best.”

Pastrana also admitted that as an X Games and motorcross racer, it has definitely been a learning curve adjusting to NASCAR racing.

“It was extremely difficult for me not growing up in NASCAR,” he said. “I come from motocross, where there’s a shorter duration. It’s everything or nothing. You make time by taking chances. In pavement racing, it’s about rear-wheel drive. You can’t carry your car. In NASCAR it’s not about taking chances. It’s about homework. It’s about team. It’s about understanding where you can go fast and be spot on your mark for three hours straight.”

He added that because of that, he’s not so much focusing on winning as he is focusing on driving well and not causing any accidents.

“For the first time, my main goal, other than qualifying for the 500, isn’t about winning,” Pastrana said. “We’ll take a win, of course, but my main goal is to finish on the lead lap and not cause any issues. I know we’ll have a strong car from 23XI, so the only way I can mess this up is to be the cause of a crash. I’d just love to go out and be a part of the Great American Race.”

The 2023 Duels at Daytona airs on Thursday, February 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on FS1.