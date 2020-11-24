How to Watch DCC Making the Team 2020 Online Without Cable

Hit reality show Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team returns for its 15th season on Tuesday, November 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Dallas Cowboys: Making the Team Season 15 online for free:

‘Dallas Cowboys: Making the Team’ Season 15 Preview

“Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team” Returns for season 15CMT megahit “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team” returns for landmark season 15 on Tuesday, November 24th at 10PM ET/PT SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: http://bit.ly/2KgWqQp Follow CMT's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DCCMakingTheTeam Twitter: https://twitter.com/DCCcmt Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dccmakingtheteam CMT.com: https://bit.ly/2Z8jKs4 Hundreds audition, but only a select group will secure spots in the Dallas… 2020-10-20T14:21:44Z

CMT announced earlier this fall that its most popular and longest-running series Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team will return for a monumental season 15 on Tuesday, November 24. Additionally, the series premiere will simulcast on sister network MTV.

On the heels of its highest-rated season to date, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team returns to follow a group of hopefuls as they work their way through a rigorous training camp to vie for a highly-coveted spot on one of America’s most iconic teams, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. In a first for the organization, the franchise conducted worldwide auditions virtually, resulting in one of the most diverse and talented casts to-date, and hosted DCC Summer Training Camp inside a “bubble,” where hopefuls lived, trained and filmed together. With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the drama is sure to ensue as the candidates must perfect new technically-challenging routines each week to impress DCC Director of Cheerleading, Kelli Finglass, and DCC Head Choreographer, Judy Trammell.

The star-power remains high this season, as reality star and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Melissa Rycroft Strickland returns as a guest judge and mentor for the rookie hopefuls. Also returning (virtually) are world-class choreographers Charm La’Donna (Kendrick Lamar, Meghan Trainor, Brittany Spears and more), Travis Wall (So You Think You Can Dance) and Evan Miller (World of Dance), plus special appearances by sportscaster/TV personality Erin Andrews and country star Mickey Guyton.

This season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team consists of eight, one-hour episodes and is produced by Triage Entertainment with Executive Producers Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick, Eugene Pack, Peter Zasuly, Charlotte Jones and Kelli McGonagill Finglass.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which first premiered in 2006, continues to make television history as a ratings juggernaut for CMT. Fresh off of last summer’s record-breaking Season 14, the show marked its highest-rated season in franchise history, delivering a 23 percent ratings increase among viewers P18-49 (Live +3 rating) year over year.

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

