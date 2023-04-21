‘Dear Mama’ Streaming: How to Watch Tupac Documentary Online

The life of gone-too-soon rapper Tupac Shakur is being told in a new documentary called “Dear Mama,” premiering Friday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

‘Dear Mama’ Preview

Rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was tragically killed in 1996 at the age of 25 when he died from injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. No one has ever been charged for the murder, though in the Netflix documentary about the murders of Shakur and Biggie Smalls, who was killed just months after Shakur, a man named Duane “Keefe D” Davis claimed that his nephew Orlando Anderson was the shooter after Anderson was beaten up that night by Shakur and his entourage as part of the gang feud between the Bloods and the Crips. Keefe D claimed to have been in the car with Anderson that night when the shooting happpened. Anderson was killed in an unrelated gang shooting in 1998.

But the new FX docuseries is not really focusing on Shakur’s murder but rather his life before fame and his relationship with his mother Afeni.

The series will air in five parts and seeks to defy “the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur,” according to the FX press release.

It continues:

Afeni Shakur was a revolutionary, an intellect and a voice for the people. She became a feminist darling of the ’70s, a female leader in the movement amidst the macho milieu of the Black Panther Party. Tupac was a rapper and poet, a political visionary and philosopher who became known as one of the greatest rap artists of all time. In addition to becoming a global sex symbol and media favorite for his outspoken and sometimes outrageous antics, he would eventually become the poster child for modern Black activism. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade. FX’s Dear Mama is both an audio and visual experience. Tupac’s timeless message is undeniable as beats evaporate into soundscapes and his lyrics revealed to be mantras of passion and politics. It eschews strict chronology for a style that slides back and forth in time, finding linkages between mother and son, 1970s and 1990s, black activism and hip hop, that highlight how much has and has not changed in the struggle for human rights. Through this technique, the eras speak to each other and melt time away, shifting the dual narratives into one definitive portrait of a global superstar and the woman who shaped him, forever linked by love and fate.

The premiere episode is titled “Panther Power” and its description reads, “Tupac Shakur navigates school, poverty and family, while dreaming of using poetry and music to spread the message of his mother, noted Black Panther activist Afeni Shakur; haunted by her past, Afeni fears how it will affect Tupac’s promising future.”

“Dear Mama” premieres Friday, April 21 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.