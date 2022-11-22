Denmark vs Tunisia Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Following an impressive run to the semifinals at Euro 2020, Denmark looks to get the 2022 World Cup started on a positive note against a Tunisia squad hoping to advance past the group stage for the first time in their World Cup history.

In the US, the match (8 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Denmark vs Tunisia streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Denmark vs Tunisia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Denmark vs Tunisia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Denmark vs Tunisia live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Denmark vs Tunisia live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Denmark vs Tunisia live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Denmark vs Tunisia Preview

This matchup is a part of a tough Group D that features the 2018 World Cup Champion France. This game will be crucial for both of these teams if they want to advance out of the group stage and into the knockout round.

Denmark is coming off of a 2018 World Cup that saw them advance to the round of 16 before they were eliminated by Croatia. Denmark has also played well of late as they advanced to the semifinals in Euro 2020 and played very strong during qualifying. They enter the tournament ranked number 10 in the FIFA World Rankings.

Tunisia will be trying to advance out of the group stage for the first time in team history. The team is coming off a quarterfinals appearance in the AFCON tournament. For Tunisia, they enter the World Cup ranked 30th in the FIFA World Rankings

Denmark does have momentum entering the World Cup as they recently beat France twice in UEFA Nation League play. The team also has star Christian Eriksen back after he experienced a heart attack scare at Euro 2020.

Neither of these teams has any injury concerns heading into the match and should be at full strength. Along with Eriksen Denmark also has Kasper Dolberg, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Mikkel Damsgaard which makes them big favorites in the match.

Denmark is currently a -180 betting favorite heading into the match with the over/under set at 2/2.5. In this kind of match for Tunisia, their best hope will be to play tight defense and see if Denmark will fold if things get tight late in the game.

Tunisia has proven to be a tough team to score on as they enter the World Cup with eight consecutive clean sheets, meaning no goals allowed. Denmark enters the tournament on a hot streak as well as they have won nine of their last ten and also didn’t allow a goal in their first eight games.

If Denmark has a weakness it could be goal-scoring as they don’t have a clear-cut leader in that category. The defense has clearly been the team’s strength though.

Tunisia will be leaning on a few experienced players like Youssef Msakni, Ali Maaloul, Wahbi Khazri, and Naim Sliti. Msakni is the team’s captain and will look to lead the way in a potential upset.

Denmark is rightfully the heavy favorite in this match, while Tunisia will need some breaks to go their way if they hope to pull off an upset.