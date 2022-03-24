Denver vs UMass Lowell Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Denver faces UMass Lowell in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament on Thursday.

Denver vs UMass Lowell Preview

Denver (27-9-1) seeks its second Frozen Four appearance in three years for the NCAA tournament. The Pioneers’ quest begins near home in Loveland, Colorado, with UMass Lowell (21-10-3) that returned to the tournament this year for the first time since 2017.

“We have a really tight-knit group and everyone is committed to winning a national championship,” Pioneers freshman defenseman Sean Behrens said according to the Denver Post’s Mike Chambers. “A lot of our players are going to have success when their time comes to sign a contract and play pro hockey. But I don’t think that’s going to be a problem here in the near future at all.”

Both Denver and UMass Lowell received at-large bids after falling the semifinals of their respective conference tournaments. Denver fell to Minnesota Duluth 2-0 on March 18 in the NCHC tournament. UMass Lowell came up short against defending national champion Massachusetts 3-1 on March 18 in the Hockey East tournament.

Denver has a high-scoring team stacked with 11 NHL Draft picks while UMass Lowell has two. UMass Lowell has a strong senior goaltender in Owen Savory, who allows only 1.89 goals per game.

“They’re a real good team,” Denver head coach David Carle said per Chambers. “They’re big, they’re heavy, they’re old. Very good goaltending.”

Denver Leaders

Junior forward Bobby Brink leads the Pioneers in scoring with 55 points. Brink, a 2019 second-round pick by Philadelphia, has 14 goals and a whopping 41 assists this season.

Senior forward Cole Guttman has 43 points on 18 goals and 25 assists. Guttman, a 2017 sixth-round pick by Tampa Bay, also has a 20 plus-minus score.

Sophomore forward Carter Savoie has 42 points from 20 goals and 22 assists. Savoie, a 2020 fourth-round pick by Edmonton, has a 17 plus-minus score.

Brett Stapley, a senior forward, has 40 points from 15 goals and 25 assists. Stapley, a 2018 seventh-round pick by Montreal, has a plus-minus score of 18.

Junior goaltender Magnus Chrona has a .908 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average. Chrona, a 2018 fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay, has a 24-8-1 record in goal.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Junior forwards Carl Berglund and Andre Lee lead the River Hawks in points with 28. Berglund has nine goals and 19 assists, and Lee has 16 goals and 12 assists.

Lee is also one of two NHL Draft picks on the squad. The Los Angeles Kings took him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.

Ben Meehan’s NHL rights also went to the Kings in the 2020 draft in the fifth round. Meehan, a sophomore defenseman, has 14 points on five goals and nine assists.

Senior forward Lucas Condotta and junior forward Ryan Brushett both have 22 points. Condotta scored nine goals and assisted on 13. Brushett has eight goals and 14 asssists.

Savory has a .927 save percentage in goal in addition to his 1.89 goals allowed average. He went 20-6-2 in his first 28 starts.