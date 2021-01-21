How to Watch Disney Plus on Android

Sign Up Here

With the Disney Plus launch finally here, we’re all scrambling to get our new favorite streaming service onto our favorite streaming devices. And, for many of us, that means we’re planning to add Disney Plus right to our Android devices.

How to Download Disney Plus on Android

Luckily, Disney has confirmed that Disney Plus is available on Roku devices at launch, as well as your Xbox One, PS4, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to download Disney Plus on your Roku device, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Turn on your Android device 3. Navigate to Google Play [or click here] 4. In the Search for apps & games box at the top, type Disney Plus 5. Tap Search 6. Click the first entry when it populates (Disney+) 7. Tap Install 8. Tap Open 9. Log in with your Disney Plus credentials 10. Find a movie or show you want to stream 11. Tap Play

If you’ve followed the above steps precisely, congrats—you’re now watching Disney Plus on Android.

Of course, you can totally add the Disney Plus app to your home screen on your phone by pulling up your app drawer, finding the Disney Plus app, tap, hold, and drag it onto your home screen for quick and easy access.

One thing that’s definitely worth noting is just how smooth the Disney Plus app is on Android. Seriously, it’s LIGHTNING quick in comparison to other streaming apps. It also has a clean and easy to navigate interface.

What Android Smartphones Are Supported on Disney Plus?

If you’re wondering if your Android device will support/run Disney Plus, you’re in luck, as the majority of commonly used Android smartphones will easily run Disney Plus. In fact, according to the Disney Plus help center, any Android device (smartphone or tablet) running OS 5.0 (Android Lollipop) or later will be able to use Disney Plus.

You’ll still need a high-speed internet connection to watch Disney Plus, so don’t expect to stream Disney Plus on a 3G connection. Not sure what your device’s internet speed is? Check out speedtest.net and run it on your phone’s browser.

How Much Will Disney Plus Cost On Android Devices?

Like the majority of these types of streaming apps available on Google Play, Disney Plus will be free to download. However, you’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus app on your Android device to start streaming.

How to Download Shows to Watch Later

One other great feature of Disney Plus is that you can download shows to watch later, so if you’re sitting at home on your wifi, you can download shows to watch when you won’t have an internet connection.

That means you can download shows right to your Android device!

To do so, browse to whatever show you want to download, and next to the Play button, you’ll find a download arrow icon. Click on that icon, and your content will begin downloading. It has a circular progress bar, so keep an eye on that before you plan to take your device away from an internet connection. Make sure it’s downloaded completely before leaving your house!

