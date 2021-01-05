How to Watch Disney Plus on Roku Players

Stream Disney Plus Now

With the Disney Plus launch finally here, we’re all scrambling to get our new favorite streaming service onto our favorite streaming devices. And, for many of us, that means we’re planning to add Disney Plus to our Roku devices.

Is Disney Plus Available on Roku Devices?

Disney confirmed prior to launch that Disney Plus would be available on Roku devices at launch, as well as your Xbox One, PS4, Android, Firestick, iOS, Chromecast, and more. And, luckily, there were no hiccups with the app’s launch, and if you’ve purchased your Roku device in the last few years, you’ll have no problem adding the Disney Plus channel to your device.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to download Disney Plus on your Roku device, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Select the App on the Roku Home Screen 10. Log in with your Disney Plus credentials 11. Find a movie/show to watch 12. Select Play

If you’ve followed the above steps precisely, a window will pop up on your screen that says “Channel added – ‘Disney Plus’ has been added to the end of ‘Home’.

Of course, you can totally move Disney Plus from the bottom of the Home screen to the top by highlighting it and pressing the * key. If you do this, you’ll see the Disney Plus app right at the top of your screen when you first turn on your Roku device. That will make it easier for your kids to watch their favorite Disney movies and shows without having to call you into the room every five seconds to put it on for them.

See Also: Best Educational Shows on Disney Plus

Disney Plus Supported Roku Devices

Not sure if your Roku device will have Disney Plus available at launch? Here’s every Roku model that will have Disney Plus:

Roku 4: 4670X, 4662X, 4661X, 4660X, 4640X, 4630X, 4620X, 4400X, 4230X, 4210X, 4200X

4670X, 4662X, 4661X, 4660X, 4640X, 4630X, 4620X, 4400X, 4230X, 4210X, 4200X Roku 3: 3931X, 3930X, 3921X, 3920X, 3910X, 3900X, 3811X, 3810X, 3800X, 3710X, 3700X, 3600X, 3500X

3931X, 3930X, 3921X, 3920X, 3910X, 3900X, 3811X, 3810X, 3800X, 3710X, 3700X, 3600X, 3500X Roku 2: 2720X, 2710X, 2700X

2720X, 2710X, 2700X All Roku TVs

Subscribe to Disney Plus Here

So, it’s safe to say that if you’ve purchased a new Roku in the last six years, you’ll be able to download Disney Plus on your device at launch. However, those of you who are still rocking a Roku 1 might want to think about upgrading.

I’ll also note that you need to have the latest version of Roku OS (version 9.2) in order to be able to install Disney Plus. So, if your device is no longer receiving Roku OS updates, you’ll definitely need to grab a newer Roku or pick up any of the other Disney Plus-ready devices.

Will Disney Plus Work on Roku Express?

Yes, Disney Plus will work on Roku Express as well as Roku Express+, despite not being listed on Disney Plus’s official FAQ section.

Watch Disney Plus in 4K on Roku

Not all Roku devices support 4K streaming, so if you’re planning on streaming Disney Plus in 4K with your Roku, you’ll need one of the following devices:

Roku 4

Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere+

Roku Ultra

Any of the older devices will not allow you to stream in 4K, limiting you to a max 1080p, unfortunately.

Roku Devices That Won’t Work with Disney Plus

Unfortunately, Disney Plus won’t work on the following devices: Roku Streaming Stick 3400X, 3420X, Roku HD 2500X, Roku 2 HD 3000X, 3050X, Roku 2 XS 3100X, Roku LT 2400X, 2450X.

How Much Does Disney Plus Cost On Roku?

Like the majority of Roku apps available, Disney Plus is free to download. However, you’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month, as well as a 7-day free trial.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus Roku app on your device to start streaming.

Disney Plus on Roku App Review

One of the best things about Disney Plus on just about ALL platforms that it is on is just how great the app, itself, is. And as far as the Roku app is concerned, the Disney Plus App is just as buttery smooth and incredibly fast with its menus as it is on other platforms, which is definitely a breath of fresh air when compared with other cumbersome streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Navigating through the menu options is incredibly easy, even when testing on some of the older devices like the Roku 3. There’s a noticeable difference in the speed and snappiness of Disney Plus when compared with its competitors. So, that’s a major +1.

Secondly, let’s not forget we’re getting thousands of Disney movies and TV show episodes, including some of the absolute best in the company’s catalog. Looking to relive the everyday struggles of a 6th grader as Cory Matthews? Every single episode of Boy Meets World is available. Want to stream Moana for your family movie night? That’s available too. There’s everything from Disney original TV shows to classic Disney movies to ’90s Disney sports movies to obscure original movies like Brink!.

For $6.99/month, Disney Plus is well worth it for Roku users who want tons of streaming options.

What to Do If Disney Plus Is Not Working On Your Roku?

If Disney Plus isn’t working on your Roku device, there are a few things you can try.

The most likely culprit for Disney+ not working on Roku devices is because of a slow internet connection. You need at least a 5Mbps connection to stream in the lowest resolution, and 15Mbps for 4K. But if your device isn’t getting those speeds, there are a couple of things I would try first.

Restart your router and unplug your Roku device. Wait 30 seconds. Plug your Roku device back in.

This will help restart your device’s TCP/IP and internet connection settings so that you have the best chance of getting the best speeds.

If that doesn’t work and you’re still getting slow speeds, it could be due to a crowded network or downloads on other devices. For example, if you’re downloading a game update on STEAM on your PC, any game consoles, or someone else in your home is streaming a movie while you’re trying to watch Disney Plus, it could cause your Roku to not have the required speed juice it needs to work properly. To most easily rectify the problem, turn off the internet connection on those devices and see if this helps Disney Plus work again.

Something else you can try if your device is still not working after fixing your internet connection is to ensure you have the latest Roku software on your device. If you don’t, you need to update your device to the latest software for best results.

To do so, go Roku Home>scroll to Settings>Select System>Select System Update>Select Check Now. If Roku finds any new software available or channel updates available, it will download them and install them automatically.

Start Your Free Trial