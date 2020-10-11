How to Watch Djokovic vs Nadal on Roku, Firestick & Other Devices

Two of the greatest of all-time will face off in the French Open final, as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic square off for the championship on Sunday.

In the United States, the match starts at 9 a.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.

Djokovic vs Nadal Preview

In a year where nothing has gone as planned, the French Open has been just a bit predictable, with the No. 1 and 2 seeds facing off for the title in Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal cruised into the final with a three-set win against Diego Schwartzman, winning 6-3, 6-3, 7-6.

”To play against Novak, I need to play my best. Without playing my best tennis, [the] situation is very difficult,” said Nadal. “I know this is a court that I have been playing well [on] for such a long time, so that helps. But at the same time, he has an amazing record here too, being in the final rounds almost every single time.”

Djokovic had to turn it on late in his semifinal matchup, besting Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets. However, he has faced Nadal more than 50 times, so Djokovic knows what to expect in the major matchup.

“I’ve played [Rafa] more than I [have] played any other player in my professional career,” said Djokovic. “Our head-to-head is the biggest head-to-head ever in the history of the sport. The amount of matches we played is almost 60 matches… He’s definitely my greatest rival.”

With a win, Nadal would matchup Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam wins if he were to defeat Djokovic.

”He is one of the toughest opponents possible. But I am here to keep trying my best,” Nadal said. “I like to play in this scenario. I know I have to make a step forward. I think I did one [on Friday]. But for Sunday [it] is not enough. I need to make another one. That’s what I’m looking for. I [am] going to work hard to try to make that happen.”

It’s been a heated rivalry, but Nadal holds a sharp advantage on clay. He has a 17-7 record against Djokovic on the dirt, including wins in each of their past three meetings. But this matchup is like no other, with a limited crowd due to coronavirus concerns.

“We all know that the conditions and the circumstances are obviously different from what we are used to. It’s going to be interesting to see how his game and my game match up, how it all plays out on Sunday,” said Djokovic. “Depending on what the temperature is as well. That affects a lot the court, whether it’s heavy, not bouncing much, slippery, windy. All these things can affect I think both of us mentally and our games.”

Nadal is a slight favorite at -140 to win the match. The over-under for games played is at 40.5