Djokovic vs Paul Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Novak Djokovic takes on Tommy Paul in the Australian Open semifinals on Thursday, January 26.

In the United States, the match (3:30 a.m. ET, late Thursday night/early Friday morning) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Djokovic vs Paul and all the remaining 2023 Australian Open matches:

Djokovic vs Paul Preview

Tommy Paul will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals on Thursday with history on the line.

Paul became the first American male singles tennis player to make the Australian Open semifinals since 2009 when Andy Roddick made it. Paul beat USA tennis player Ben Shelton 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

“It’s important to me,” Paul said via Reuters. “We all want it pretty bad for ourselves, but we want it for U.S. tennis, too.”

Paul is all too aware of the U.S. drought.

“Since I was young, that’s all we’ve been hearing, since like 14 years old,” Paul said via ESPN’s Matt Walsh. “We had the posters of him when he won in his Reebok fit. I was actually salty when he switched to Lacoste. I was like, ‘he’s not going to win another Slam now’. I thought it was the outfits.”

For Paul, it’s a been a gradual climb to this point. He didn’t rank in the top 100 in 2019, but he began progressing under coach Brad Stine. For Stine, the Australian Open is familiar territory. He helped Jim Courier win the event twice in 1992 and 1993.

“Every junior to pro has a different path. … Mine has been, like, the slowest,” Paul said via NBC New York. “I like to think the last four years of my career has just been like steady steps moving up. I mean, that’s what it’s felt like. I feel like hopefully 2023 is the year where I really make a big jump.”

Paul just has to get past Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, to reach the final. Djokovic also has a 26-match winning streak, which includes his 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

“Playing against two guys that are really good, in-form players, to beat them dominantly in three sets is something that I want in this moment, something that sends a message to all my opponents remaining in the draw,” Djokovic said via Reuters .

“I feel good on court, better and better as the tournament progresses,” Djokovic added. “I’ve been in this situation so many times in my life, in my career, I’ve never lost a semi-final at the Australian Open. Hopefully that will stay the same.”

Djokovic last won the Australian Open in 2021, which capped his second three-peat of the tournament. He owns an impressive 21 major titles, and he needs one more to match Rafael Nadal.