Djokovic vs Ruud French Open Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023 French Open Men’s Final has come down to Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud.

In the United States, the match (8:30 a.m. ET start time) be televised live on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and you want a free option, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Djokovic vs Ruud streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Djokovic vs Ruud live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Djokovic vs Ruud live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the match-a simulcast of NBC’s coverage will be on Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Djokovic vs Ruud live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Djokovic vs Ruud live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Djokovic vs Ruud live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Djokovic vs Ruud French Open Final 2023 Preview

Serbian Novak Djokovic is trying to win a men’s record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title when he faces off with Norwegian Casper Ruud in the 2023 French Open Men’s Final on Sunday, June 11. The win would tie him with Serena Williams for second overall behind Margaret Court’s 24. He will also be halfway to completing the calendar-year Grand Slam because he won the Australia Open in January. He wins at the age of 36, he’ll become the oldest winner of the French Open in the modern era.

History is on Djokovic’s side. He and Ruud have had four previous meetings and he has won all four of them — without dropping a set, actually, so Ruud knows he has a huge task in front of him.

“I think Novak has played great this tournament, and in the Grand Slams, he always raises his level,” Ruud said in his pre-match press conference, adding, “It’s going to be a tough challenge. I have never beaten him before. So I’m going to have to try to come up with a better game plan and just know I’m going to have to play my best game, my A game, my best level that I’ve ever played if I want to have a chance against him. I’m going to try to do that, and try to play without too much pressure. That’s sort of what I did today, just went out, didn’t think too much, didn’t want to show too many emotions, either good or bad ones. I was just in the zone. Let’s see if I can keep this sort of feeling and mentality in for the final.”

He also said that he’s going to “just try to enjoy the moment” because while Djokovic is playing for his 23rd Grand Slam title, Ruud is playing for his first.

“I think that was my mentality last year, as well, and it didn’t go my way. Obviously, I would like to try to do better than last year. Let’s see if I have learned something from the two previous ones that I played last year,” he added. “It just feels great to be back. I mean, I didn’t think or necessarily believe in the beginning of the tournament that I was gonna be in the final I gave it my best, of course, in every match, took one match at a time, and tomorrow is going to be toughest challenge of the year for me.”

The 2023 French Open Men’s Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud airs live on Sunday, June 11 at 9 a.m. Eastern time on NBC and Peacock.